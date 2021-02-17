'Celebrate Colorado' With Natural Grocers™ From March 3-14

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers has been proud to call Colorado home since 1955 when co-founders Margaret and Philip Isely went door-to-door in Golden, CO with just $200 and a dream of making a healthy lifestyle accessible for all. In honor of this enduring relationship, Natural Grocers is kicking off its first ever 'Celebrate Colorado' program on March 3, aka 303 Day, with its communities across Colorful Colorado.

From March 3-14, 'Celebrate Colorado' will include the following at all Colorado locations:

Natural Grocers will ‘Celebrate Colorado’ with its home state communities from March 3-14. Kicking off on “303 Day,” customers at all 41 Colorado stores will enjoy Colorado-themed freebies, deep discounts on local brands, and Shop & Win, a chance to win prizes such as a custom snowboard, an e-bike, or a $500 Natural Grocers gift card by purchasing selections from over 2,500 Colorado-made products. (PRNewsfoto/Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.)

Colorado-Themed Freebies:

On March 3 , the first 500 customers at each CO store will receive a free limited-edition Colorado -themed reusable shopping bag filled with samples from beloved Colorado brands i .

, the first 500 customers at each CO store will receive a free limited-edition -themed reusable shopping bag filled with samples from beloved brands .

From March 3–14, all customers will receive a free limited-edition Colorado -themed sticker, while supplies last.

-themed sticker, while supplies last. Buy Local & Save ii : From March 12–14, deep discounts of up to 33% on over 200 Colorado-made products through {N}power®, Natural Grocers' free loyalty program.

From March 12–14, deep discounts of up to 33% on over 200 Colorado-made products through {N}power®, Natural Grocers' free loyalty program. Shop Local & Winiii: From March 3–14, {N}power members will have the chance to win an Aventon E-Bike ( $1399 value), a custom Meier Snowboard ( $995 value), and a $500 Natural Grocers gift card. For every five Colorado -made products purchased, {N}power members will automatically be entered to win.

Headquartered in Lakewood, Natural Grocers has expanded to 41 stores in Colorado alone, and employees over 1700 good4u℠ Crew members in its home state. In support of the natural and organic food makers from its home state, the natural and organic grocery retailer carries an extensive inventory of Colorado brands including over 2,500 products from companies such as Birch Benders, WishGarden, Bobo's, Hope Foods, Natural Grocers Brand Products, Outside the Bread Box, Lily's Sweets, Tilvee, Clean Well, and Sweetwood Smokehouse. For the complete list of Colorado brands available at Natural Grocers, visit: https://naturalgrocers.cld.bz/Colorado-Products

"From Durango to Denver to Fort Collins, Colorado has had an unmistakable impact on Natural Grocers and the Isely family," remarked Natural Grocers Co-President Kemper Isely. "When our parents started the company here, they never would have imagined that their dream of providing healthy foods and Nutrition Education to their community would stretch as far as 160 communities in 20 states. This has only been possible because our communities closest to home have embraced us. We endeavor to give back to our communities every day and we are excited to 'Celebrate Colorado' together."

Colorado residents will find 100-percent organic produce, 100-percent humanely and sustainably raised meats, 100-percent free-range eggs, and 100-percent pasture-based dairy at their local Natural Grocers store. The prepackaged bulk selections are 100-percent non-GMO with many organic options, and the company's grocery products must meet strict quality standards and may not contain hydrogenated oils and artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners, and preservatives. The Always AffordableSM pricing and special discounts through the {N}power loyalty program are designed to ensure that the highest quality groceries are kept affordable for everyone.

{N}power is free to join and offers exclusive discounts, digital coupons, rewards benefits, and other members-only features. Customers can sign up for {N}power here or by texting organic to 41411iv.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, safe and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 160 stores in 20 states.

[i] Valid 3/3/2021 only to the first 500 customers at participating stores. Limit one per in-store customer. No purchase necessary. Quantity limited to stock on hand. No rain checks.

[ii] Offer[s] valid only from 03/12/2021 to 03/14/2021, are redeemable only for in-store customer purchases at participating Colorado stores, and cannot be combined with other others. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. We reserve the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law. {N}power others available only to registered members and are subject to program terms and conditions available at www.naturalgrocers.com/npower.

[iii] No purchase necessary. A purchase will not increase your chance of winning. Open only to legal residents of the 50 Unites States and the District of Columbia, 18 years of older. Void where prohibited by law. The Sweepstakes starts on 3/03/2021 and ends on 3/14/2021. For Official Rules and complete details, visit: www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc.

[iv] Message and data rates may apply. See naturalgrocers.com/privacy for our Privacy Policy and naturalgrocers.com/terms for the {N}Power terms of use.

