Celebrate Dads And Grads With Thoughtful Gifts From Casio

DOVER, N.J., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This June, many consumers are searching for a thoughtful gift to reward the achievements of a recent graduate, as well as celebrate Father's Day. Whether your gift recipient is a home body or more comfortable traveling or exploring the great outdoors, Casio America, Inc. has products to fit a range of lifestyles and hobbies.

Travel In Style

A sophisticated, sleek timepiece to keep you on-schedule is a must for those who love to travel. Mixed with functional technology, the EDIFICE ECB900DB provides a useful gift that both dads and grads can rely on. To provide an additional layer of accurate timekeeping, the ECB900DB can be paired to a smartphone with just a push of a button. By downloading the CASIO WATCH+ app and connecting to a compatible smartphone via Bluetooth® technology, the watch can access the correct time in its current location and for up to 300 cities worldwide, even updating with the latest time zone and daylight saving time information.

The stylish timepiece is designed with a bold 3D dial and stainless-steel case and band, and is available in two styles: black watch face with blue accents (ECB900DB-1B) or black watch face with red accents (ECB900DB-1A). Additional features include water resistance up to 100 meters, high-brightness double LED light, stopwatch with speed indicator and more.

For additional information on Casio's EDIFICE collection of timepieces, please visit www.EDIFICE.Casio.com.

Seek Adventure

Outdoor enthusiasts searching for the latest gear can be sure to appreciate a timepiece from Casio's PRO TREK line. Inspired by water, the PRG600YB-2 was designed with a blue dial and features a comfortable nylon band. To support outdoor activity, it is equipped with Casio's Triple Sensor Version 3 Technology including a direction sensor for compass readings, pressure sensor for altimeter/barometer readings and a thermo sensor for temperature. Additionally, the PRG600YB-2 includes Casio's Tough Solar Power technology, which consists of a solar panel system that converts light to electricity and eliminates the need for battery changes, and can even be charged in low or fluorescent light. After a full-charge and without further exposure to light, the timepieces have a battery life of approximately seven months. A special power-save feature conserves energy by enabling the timepieces to power down when not exposed to light, which if stored in total darkness with power save on after a full charge, could extend the battery life to nearly two years. Water resistance up to 100 meters, 1/100th stopwatch, five daily alarms, world time, countdown timer, and more make this a great gift for the adventure seeker in your life.

For additional information on Casio's PRO TREK collection of timepieces, please visit www.PROTREK.Casio.com

Cinematic Upgrade

For the movie lover, upgrade the at-home movie experience with an innovative projector from Casio's Advanced Series. With an upgraded at-home movie set-up, family and friends can enjoy the cinematic experience together in the comforts of home. Powered by Casio's LampFree® technology, the XJ-F210WN model combines a laser and LED light source to create a unique, high-brightness, mercury-free instrument that uses half the amount of power per unit than traditional lamp-based counterparts. The XJ-F210WN is fully equipped with the features necessary for any home theater system - two HDMI terminals as well as a USB power supply and it has a 20,000-hour estimated operating life. Full brightness is achieved as fast as five seconds from the time it is powered on and can be powered off with just the push of a button - no cool-down period needed.

For additional information on Casio's full portfolio of LampFree projectors, visit www.CasioLampFree.com.

