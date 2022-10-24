Celebrate DataBank's Sixth Salt Lake City Area Data Center Expansion at Grand Opening Event

DataBank launches its grand opening of its sixth state-of-the-art Salt Lake area data center in the Silicon Slopes metro area, between downtown and Utah's "Silicon Slopes."

DALLAS, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DataBank , a leading provider of enterprise-class colocation, connectivity, and managed services, invites enterprises, IT, and cloud organizations to the grand opening of its newest Salt Lake City data center, SLC6 - Granite Point . Register for the SLC6 Data Center Grand Opening, which will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. on November 15.

The Grand Opening celebrates DataBank's latest mission-critical IT infrastructure expansion in Utah and the Salt Lake City market, meeting the growing demand for increased capacity and mission-critical IT infrastructure.

"We are pleased to open this new facility, providing additional capacity to the Salt Lake City market," said Tony Qorri, vice president of data center construction. "At the time of the grand opening, the facility will have 50,00 square feet of white space and 11MW of power. With additional space and power coming online in 2023, SLC6 will offer a total of 100,000 square feet and 22MW of power with ample raised flooring, access to multiple carriers, and a 66MW substation."

DataBank's SLC6 Grand Opening Ceremony will feature appearances and remarks by the DataBank leadership team, community leaders, and DataBank partners. During this networking opportunity, complimentary refreshments, gifts, and more will be available for registered guests. Experience our Data Center Evolved™ model by taking a tour of this new facility during the event.

AGENDA

10:00 – Welcome reception

10:30 – Opening remarks

11:00 – Facility tours

01:00 – Networking and celebration

This grand opening is not open to the public. Advance reservations will be required and interested people can register here.

SLC6 resides on DataBank's Granite Point Campus , strategically located between downtown Salt Lake City and Utah's "Silicon Slopes" in Bluffdale at 14870 S Pony Express Road, Bluffdale, UT 84065, across from DataBank's SLC3 and SLC4 data centers. The 23-acre campus is tethered to DataBank's SLC1 data center and carrier hotel by direct fiber and is ideal for West Coast workloads requiring a stable and scalable location.

Learn more about DataBank at databank.com . Follow the latest news on LinkedIn and stay up to date with the latest news and updates.

About DataBank

DataBank enables the world's largest enterprises, technology, and content providers to consistently deploy and manage their infrastructure, applications, and data on the right platform, at the right time, and in the right place. Our colocation and edge infrastructure footprint consists of 60+ data centers and 20 interconnection hubs in 30+ markets, on-ramps to an ecosystem of cloud providers, and a modular edge data center platform with virtually unlimited reach.

We combine these platforms with contract portability, managed security, compliance enablement, hands-on support, and a guarantee of 100% uptime availability, to give our customers absolute confidence in their IT infrastructure and the power to create a limitless digital future for their business.

To learn more or tour a facility, visit databank.com or call 1(800) 840-7533.

SOURCE DataBank