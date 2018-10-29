Celebrate Hollywood's Biggest Night with eMeals Recipes & Award-Winning Wines

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Having friends over for red-carpet night and want to put out an impressive spread without putting in a lot of effort? Party like Hollywood royalty with eMeals' Awards Night Celebration lineup of six easy-cook appetizers and desserts paired with select wines from Francis Ford Coppola Winery (yes, that Coppola). It's the latest entertaining-focused Occasions Plan menu from eMeals' meal planning service, which delivers recipes for 15 different eating styles digitally every week and automatically generates a self-shop or e-grocery shopping list based on the subscriber's selections.

Food that deserves a trophy: The Awards Night Celebration menu features finger food ranging from Bacon-wrapped Beef Tenderloin Bites to Flank Steak 'Naanwiches,' Bang Bang Shrimp, Mushroom and Onion Flatbread, Caramelized Pear-and Brie-Stuffed Pastries, and Miniature Dark Chocolate Cupcakes with Blackberry Sauce. Each item can be prepared in a snap and comes to the table looking professional enough for a star-studded gathering.

Wines that have won awards: Recommended wine pairings come from the award-winning Coppola Diamond Collection made from grapes grown in vineyards across California. Suggestions range from the Francis Ford Coppola Diamond Claret Cabernet Sauvignon – the crown jewel of the collection with a 90+ score from Wine Enthusiast magazine three years in a row – to Diamond Pinot Noir and Diamond Chardonnay. The menu also features Coppola's Director's Cabernet Sauvignon, which showcases Sonoma County's distinctive character and style. Prices average $18 per bottle.

Self-shop or online grocery: Simply select the dishes you want to make and the wines you want to buy from the eMeals mobile app, and eMeals will create a shopping list that you can use in-store at your local grocery (just look it up on your phone) or tap for online grocery fulfillment from Walmart, Kroger, Amazon, Instacart and Shipt/Target. It's the fastest and easiest way to shop for everything you need for the big night.

The envelope, please: If you're not already an eMeals subscriber and want to do your Awards Night entertaining in style, sign up for a free 14-day trial at www.emeals.com/awardsnight. Choose from 15 dinner plans for different eating styles (Low Carb, Quick and Healthy, 30 Minute Meals, Kid Friendly, Paleo, Low Calorie, Vegetarian and more) – add the Occasions Plan – and download eMeals' free mobile app to access recipes, step-by-step instructions and shopping list functionality.

Subscriptions cost as little as $5/month and enable users to mix and match recipes from any meal plan every week. Subscribers save an average of $2,000 on their annual grocery spend because of the efficient use of ingredients in each week's plan. The service's ability to simplify meal planning, provide recipe variety, and save time by reducing trips to the grocery store also doubles the number of meals eaten at home, helping subscribers reap the benefits of family mealtime.

About eMeals

eMeals is America's leading meal planning service and meal kit alternative. Offering 15 food style meal plans with 100+ new easy-to-follow recipes every week that can be mixed and matched from plan to plan, the service automatically generates a weekly shopping list based on the subscriber's meal choices that can be self-shopped or sent in one click to AmazonFresh, Walmart, Kroger, Instacart and Shipt for fast pickup or home delivery. eMeals has helped more than 1 million families put healthy home-cooked meals on the table quickly, affordably and creatively. Life is hard, make dinner easy. Visit www.emeals.com to sign up for a two-week free trial.

