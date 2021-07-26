Celebrate IT Pro Appreciation Week with CompTIA

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Information technology (IT) professionals around the world are invited to join CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the IT industry and workforce, as it marks IT Pro Appreciation Week with celebrations, activities, a sweepstakes and virtual networking opportunities to connect with your industry peers.

Through 10 a.m. CDT on Wednesday, July 28, CompTIA is collecting submissions for the Most Valuable IT Pro sweepstakes. Tell us about the qualities and skills that make a successful IT pro. (HINT: It's okay to nominate yourself and brag about your accomplishments over the last year.) The sweepstakes is open to IT pros in select countries, but instant coupons are available to our global audience.

Winners will be announced during CompTIA's IT Pro Appreciation Happy Hour with ITProTV's Don Pezet on YouTube Live at 4 p.m. CDT on Thursday, July 29. The event will also feature a flash sale coupon release. To get started:

Learn about the traits of an MV(IT)P at https://s.comptia.org/3zoypO2.

Submit your Most Valuable IT Pro story at https://s.comptia.org/3zz10jX.

Follow us on YouTube for the Happy Hour at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9lSXMG66MyE.

For the latest updates on IT Pro Appreciation Week follow CompTIA on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and at https://www.comptia.org/.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce. Visit https://www.comptia.org/ .

