Celebrate Jersey Mike's 11th Annual Month of Giving in March

Jersey Mike's locations nationwide will donate 100% of sales on Day of Giving, March 31, to local charities.

During the month of March, customers can make donations through the Jersey Mike's mobile app or onsite. Charities include hospitals, youth organizations, food banks and more. As added incentive, special deals will be announced each week on Twitter and through Jersey Mike's email club.

The campaign culminates with the nationwide event, Day of Giving, on Wednesday, March 31, when local Jersey Mike's owners and operators will donate their resources and every single dollar that comes in to local charities. On Day of Giving, Jersey Mike's will offer free delivery through the Jersey Mike's app.

At the first nationwide fundraiser in 2011, all of Jersey Mike's 454 locations raised $600,000 for 66 charities. Since then, Jersey Mike's annual Month of Giving has raised more than $32 million for local charities.

This year, Jersey Mike's hopes to raise a record-breaking $8 million for local charities striving to fulfill their missions and make a difference.

"This March, we celebrate our Month of Giving with a renewed sense of determination to do all we can to raise as much as we can for important local causes," said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike's founder and CEO. "I invite you to come in this month and make a difference in someone's life."

In each market, restaurant owners select charities that support local neighborhoods and build a stronger community.

For more information, go to jerseymikes.com/mog.

About Jersey Mike's

Jersey Mike's Subs, with more than 2,500 locations open and under development nationwide, serves authentic fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs on in-store freshly baked bread — the same recipe it started with in 1956. Passion for giving in Jersey Mike's local communities is reflected in its mission statement "Giving…making a difference in someone's life."

