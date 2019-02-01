Celebrate Kanye West's 'The College Dropout' On Its 15th Anniversary

Feb 08, 2019

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This weekend marks the 15th anniversary of Kanye West's debut album, The College Dropout.

To celebrate the momentous anniversary, UMe and Def Jam Recordings have created a reunion that crystallizes the moment Kanye knew he was poised to take over the world.

Stream the album & reminisce on the lessons that 'Ye taught us.

"All Falls Down"
"Through The Wire"
"Workout Plan"
"Jesus Walks"
"Slow Jamz"

