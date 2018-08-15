Celebrate Lane Bryant Outlet's Newest Location at Genesee Valley Center

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading plus size apparel brand Lane Bryant is excited to announce the Grand Opening of the brand's newest Lane Bryant Outlet store at Genesee Valley Center.

To celebrate, Lane Bryant invites you to check out the beautiful new store from August 17-19! Those who visit the Genesee Valley Center location throughout the weekend will enjoy 50% off savings on clothing and accessories and the chance to win one of (25) $25 Lane Bryant Gift Cards each day.

PLUS – those who make a purchase of $75 or more will receive an exclusive cosmetic case, while supplies last.

Where: Genesee Valley Center 3417 S Linden Road Flint, MI 48507 When: August 17-19, 2018

About Lane Bryant®: Lane Bryant® is the nation's leading women's specialty size apparel brand, providing stylish and high-quality fashion in sizes 14-28. The Lane Bryant collection includes a wide selection of career to fashion conscious apparel as well as accessories, footwear, hosiery and Cacique® intimate apparel. Lane Bryant® fashions are available nationwide at its 754 Lane Bryant stores, and online. Please visit lanebryant.com and cacique.com for store locations and the latest fashion trend information.

