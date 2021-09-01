Celebrate Mexican Independence Day With Gran Centenario, Mexico's #1 Tequila

Handcrafted in the highlands of Jalisco, Gran Centenario uses a century-old recipe to handcraft its range of smooth, yet complex and balanced tequilas. Toasting to culture and tradition while commemorating Mexico's independence – 'Celebrate on Us' aims to unite family and friends, celebrating the people, places, and moments that bring us together, over a complimentary tequila.

To redeem this offer, tequila lovers 21+ and over can simply purchase a Gran Centenario cocktail from their favorite local bar or restaurant, or a 750ml bottle of Gran Centenario Tequila, take a photo of the itemized receipt and upload it through www.GranCentenario.com/CelebrateonUs . Valid receipts will receive reimbursement of up to $6.00 (paid via Paypal or Amazon.com e-gift code) on purchases from September 1-19, 2021 in applicable U.S. states. Official terms and conditions, including a list of applicable U.S. states, can be found at www.GranCentenario.com/CelebrateonUs .

About Gran Centenario:

Gran Centenario has been carrying Mexican traditions and heritage for centuries. Founded in 1857 by Lazaro Gallardo, the first Tequila Master Distiller in history, Gran Centenario is a family-owned tequila crafted in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico at Ex Hacienda Los Camichines. The exceptional quality and taste of Gran Centenario Tequilas make them perfect neat, on the rocks or in any classic tequila cocktail for the moments in life that call for celebration. The #1 tequila in its home country of Mexico, Gran Centenario has received awards at prestigious industry competitions including the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition and 2021 New York International Spirits Competition, and was named a 2019 "Hot Prospect" by Impact, the leading source for exclusive data on the alcoholic beverage industry in the United States.

For more information, please visit www.grancentenario.com or follow on Instagram at @grancentenariotequila.

Gran Centenario® Tequila. 40% Alc./Vol. (80 proof). Trademarks owned by Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. ©2021 Proximo, Jersey City, NJ. Please drink responsibly.

