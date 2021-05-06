Celebrate Moms this Year with Memorable Recipes from Beef. It's What's For Dinner.

DENVER, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the ongoing pandemic, mothers across the country continue to balance the daily demands of their families, homes, careers, and communities – all the while current events continue to shift the dynamics of their worlds. Thank the moms in your life this Mother's Day with special recipes from the Checkoff funded, Beef. It's What's For Dinner. brand, managed by the National Cattlemen's Beef Association.

The Beef Parmesan recipe can be found at beefitswhatsfordinner.com

"Mother's Day means a lot to me because it gives me an opportunity to pull out all the culinary stops for my mom," said 2020 James Beard Finalist Chef Carrie Baird. "Whether it's breakfast in bed or my Beef Parmesan for dinner – I usually choose beef because it's such a celebratory ingredient, that's both delicious and memorable."

Chef Baird's Beef Parmesan recipe puts a spin on a familiar dish, making it extra special by swapping in beef. Baird recommends using beef Top Round Steaks and pounding them into thin cutlets for a delicious celebratory meal. The Top Round Steak can be subbed with Cubed Steak or with Top Sirloin Steak – adding to the ease and making it easy for any budget.

If brunch is the plan, the experts from Beef. It's What's For Dinner. have you covered with delicious recipes like a Beef Breakfast Sausage and Goat Cheese Egg Bake. The balance of the beef breakfast sausage and the creamy crumbled goat cheese will start mom's day off right. It's a special – and easy – dish that the whole family can help prepare while mom relaxes. As a bonus, mom gets two mornings out of the kitchen as this dish creates 10 servings, so there will likely be leftovers!

For more Mother's Day inspiration, visit www.BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com.

About the Beef Checkoff

The Beef Checkoff was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The Checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.

About NCBA, a Contractor to the Beef Checkoff

The National Cattlemen's Beef Association (NCBA) is a contractor to the Beef Checkoff Program. The Beef Checkoff is administered by the Cattlemen's Beef Board, with oversight provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

About Chef Carrie Baird

James Beard Finalist 2020 and Idaho native Chef Carrie is a Denver-based chef with formal education at Le Corden Bleu. She was a Finalist on "Top Chef," season 15; a Judge on "Top Chef," season 18; and a Successor on "Beat Bobby Flay." Chef Carrie values local farmers and ranchers and focuses her menu on sustainable and responsible ingredients. Carrie was executive chef of Denver's wildly popular Bar Dough restaurant in the highlands of Denver. Chef Carrie also offers private cheffing and in-home dinners for small groups. Read more about Chef Carrie here: https://www.chefcarriebaird.com/

SOURCE National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, a contractor to the Beef Checkoff