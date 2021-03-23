Celebrate Music In Our Homes With Casio

DOVER, N.J., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, March comes filled with joy as students around the nation celebrate Music in Our Schools Month® — a time to spread awareness of the benefits of learning music. From boosting creativity to stimulating intellectual and emotional development, studies have shown just how important music is, and despite many school districts implementing hybrid and remote learning this year, the celebration must go on. Casio America Inc. supports the instruction of keyboard skills through remote learning with a portfolio of electronic musical instruments and supporting applications designed to help students of all ages take their passion for music further.

Chordana Play App

For students missing out on in-person music lessons, Casio's free Chordana Play App makes learning the keyboard remotely fun and effective by displaying notes graphically in real time in the piano roll window, as well as using light-up keys and step-up lessons. Students can practice anytime, anywhere by using an audio cable to connect an IOS or Android device to a compatible keyboard. In addition to piano roll display, the Chordana Play app allows users to change instrument settings, control the MIDI recorder and show scores for the right hand, left hand or both hands.

Casiotone CT-S200

The ultra-compact CT-S200 electronic keyboard is ideal for remote learning and packed with features to help improve playing skills. This model is compatible with Casio's free Chordana Play app and equipped with a built-in carrying handle and an option to run with an AC power adapter or six AA batteries, making it convenient for students looking to play anytime, anywhere. It features 61 full-size keys, an easy-to-read LCD display, 60 built-in songs, 400 tones and 77 rhythms. Contributing to its portability, the keyboard boasts built-in speakers, a 1/8" headphone output and a 1/8" audio input so you can enjoy your music privately or out loud. The CT-S200 (MSRP: $189.99) is available in white, black or red.

CDP-S150

The CDP-S150, designed for musicians of varying skills levels, provides the best of two worlds: portability and a realistic piano sound and feel. The 88-scaled hammer-action keys and high-quality piano sounds make it ideal for players of all skill levels. The CDP-S150 is also compatible with Casio's free Chordana Play for Piano app, through which users can easily customize their instrument to suit their needs. The digital piano features touch key sensitivity and can be powered by six AA batteries. Weighing under 26 lbs., it will quickly become your go-to instrument for fun on the go. Finally, the CDP-S150 (MSRP: $779.99) includes stereo grand piano plus nine other tones with adjustable effects, as well as a one-button recorder to capture performances.

To celebrate Music in Our Schools Month®, Casio is offering free shipping on select keyboards including the CT-S200BK, CT-S300, LK-S250 and CDP-S150/350 (based upon availability). This promotion is valid through the month of March 2021. To learn more about Casio's full portfolio of electronic musical instruments, please visit www.CasioMusicGear.com.

Music in Our Schools Month® is a registered trademark belonging to the National Association for Music Education (www.NAfME.org).

