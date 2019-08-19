Celebrate National Aviation Day with BTX's Aerospace & Aviation Logistics Services

SHELTON, Conn., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Did you know that there is a National Aviation Day? It falls on Aug. 19th on Orvielle Wright's birthday, one of America's aviation pioneers, every year. According to NASA's History Office, the holiday was first observed in 1939 and was established by President Roosevelt to celebrate the nation's achievements in the skies.

As a global provider of shipping and logistics services who started as a pioneer in the freight-forwarding industry in the 1980's, BTX Global Logistics understands firsthand the importance of airplanes, aviation and aerospace in today's world. Every day, businesses and customers across the globe rely on airplanes and a wide range of logistical services to get their products moved to the right location on time.

Air freight is one of BTX's core service lines, aviation and aerospace logistics make up one of BTX's specialty industries. In fact, BTX launched its Aerospace and Aviation division in 2004 solely dedicated to providing aircraft manufacturing logistics support and fulfillment services to leading commercial and military aircraft operators and manufacturers.

"At BTX, we understand the needs of the Aerospace and Aviation industry. We know that if you have a helicopter to build on the production line or an aircraft that has to dispatch, time is of the essence," says BTX Executive Vice President Len Bacarella, who heads BTX's Aerospace and Aviation division. "If you need a part, a tool or mechanic's toolbox to be expedited, you can count on BTX to serve you and protect your products throughout the transportation pipeline."

BTX currently ships over 25,000 AOG, work-stop, routine and economy deliveries per year servicing OEM's, operators, leasing companies, distributors/part suppliers, MRO's and O&G.

BTX's 24/7/365 Aerospace and Aviation customer support center is prepared to support customers at any time – including after hours, weekends and holidays. One-third of all of BTX's Aircraft on Ground (AOG) shipments are handled and shipped after hours and during weekends or holidays.

"Our company is fully committed to precision, flexibility and visibility every step of the way," says Bacarella. "We currently handle the shipping and logistics needs for 20 of the aviation and aerospace industry's leading companies."

Through MyBTX, customers are able to closely monitor their shipment's every milestone in the transportation pipeline. BTX supplies industry-specific solutions through a wide range of services and programs.

For more information about BTX's Aviation & Aerospace Logistics Services, email aerospace@btxglobal.com or visit https://info.btxglobal.com/request-btx-aviation-aerospace-logistics-collateral.

