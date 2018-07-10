Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day At IHOP® Restaurants With A Free Side Of Pancakes

The new IHOP Ultimate Steakburgers became the most talked-about menu item of the year when the all-day breakfast champion temporarily changed its iconic name to IHOb earlier this year. Made with all-natural, 100% USDA choice, Black Angus ground beef that is smashed on the grill to sear in juices and flavor, each IHOP Steakburger is topped with premium ingredients and sandwiched between a buttered and grilled Brioche bun. Knowing IHOP guests don't want to give up their favorite pancakes, the brand is solving the age-old dilemma of breakfast or dinner by empowering people to enjoy both at any time of day.

Today also marks the return of fall-favorite flavors at IHOP, including Pumpkin Spice pancakes, which are made with real pumpkin and pair perfectly with a mouth-watering burger, like the Big Brunch Steakburger with a fried egg, crispy browned potato, and hickory-smoked bacon or the Jalapeño Kick Steakburger with sautéed onions, serranos and jalapeños, Pepper-Jack cheese and hickory-smoked bacon.

"We had a lot of fun flipping the p to b in our name when we introduced our Ultimate Steakburgers and loved seeing millions of fans play along … or 'blay' along, as we said at the time, "said Brad Haley, Chief Marketing Officer, IHOP. "So we thought, what better way to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day – IHOP-style – than to give guests a free side of our delicious Buttermilk or limited-time Pumpkin Spice pancakes with any of our new Ultimate Steakburgers? It's the best of both worlds, plus, they come with an extra side like crispy French fries or crunchy onion rings so guests don't have to tradeoff between the pancakes they love, the burgers they crave or the sides they want."

In addition to the return of Pumpkin Spice pancakes, guests can enjoy IHOP's popular Cinn-A-Stack® pancakes, made with a cinnamon spread and cream cheese icing, and the new ultimate mash-up of fall flavors, Pumpkin Cinn-A-Stacks. Fall-favorite pancakes are available for a limited time at IHOP restaurants across the U.S.

For more information or to find the nearest location, visit IHOP.com.

* The National Cheeseburger Day deal is good only on Tuesday, September 18 from 7:00 am – 10:00 pm at participating IHOP restaurants. Guests can receive one free side of two buttermilk or Pumpkin Spice pancakes with the purchase of any Ultimate Steakburger; deal includes choice of regular side, such as French fries, onion rings, seasonal mixed fruit, hash browns or a side salad. Dine-in only. Offer, price and participation varies by location.

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL HOUSE OF PANCAKES, LLC

For 60 years, IHOP has been a leader, innovator and expert in all things breakfast, any time of day. The chain offers 65 different signature, fresh, made-to-order breakfast options, a wide selection of popular lunch and dinner items as well as meals under 600 calories. IHOP restaurants offer guests an affordable, everyday dining experience with warm and friendly service. Today, there are more than 1,750 IHOP restaurants around the world, including restaurants in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam as well as Canada, Mexico, Guatemala, Panama, Lebanon, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Thailand and India. IHOP restaurants are franchised by affiliates of Glendale, Calif.-based Dine Brands Global. (NYSE :DIN ).

SOURCE IHOP Restaurants