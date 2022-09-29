Java Monster's Array Of Flavors And Portability Take The Complicated Out Of Your Coffee

CORONA, Calif., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There's nothing better than enjoying your morning coffee, especially one made with just the right combination of quality ingredients and a delicately-crafted flavor profile that ties it all together. This National Coffee Day, be sure to snag a premium blend of delicious coffee with a serious kick from Java Monster.

Celebrate National Coffee Day With A Boost From Java Monster

Indulge in that first sip feeling with Monster's line of flavorful coffee beverages. Carefully crafted and convenient, Java Monster's coffee and cream complement each other to form a satisfying flavor profile intertwined with the punch of their renowned energy blend- the perfect grab-and-go start to busy mornings.

There's something for everyone in the Java Monster lineup. Looking for classic flavors? Mean Bean and Light Vanilla bring the airiness of vanilla to the blend lineup. Salted Caramel and Loca Moca (chocolate mocha based) make coffeehouse flavors easily available with the popping open of a can. For even the pickiest of caffeine snobs, Monster takes inspiration from cult-classics with their Kona and Irish Blend, each boasting their unique regional roots

Java Monster boasts a convenient energy source that tastes great and leaves you ready to take on whatever the day throws your way. Not only do they have their 200 mg of caffeine lineup, but Java Monster also sports their 300 mg caffeine coffee drinks that pack a punch. Coming in both Mocha and French Vanilla, Java Monster's 300 line brings the flavor and the power to get you up and running.

Looking for something new? Java Monster's newest launch is sure to delight. Infused with nitrous oxide to give a rich and creamy mouthfeel, Java Monster Cold Brew is sure to impress even the most selective coffee drinkers with their Latte and Sweet Black flavors.

Available at local grocery and convenience stores near you, Java Monster is the best option for a stress-free morning. Stock up and celebrate National Coffee Day with Java Monster - coffee the easy way.

To learn more about Java Monster visit https://www.monsterenergy.com/products/java-monster

ABOUT MONSTER ENERGY

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the tradition, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers and fans. See more about Monster Energy, including all of its drinks, at www.monsterenergy.com.

SOURCE Monster Energy