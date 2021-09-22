Celebrate National Coffee Day with Dutch Bros for a chance to win Dutch for a Year

Customers get a chance to instantly win when they use the Dutch Bros app to make a purchase or redeem a reward at the window (limit one chance per day). Winners will receive a free drink every day for a whole year!

"Our customers are the absolute best and we're so stoked to give them a chance to get their daily fix for free," said Ashley Smith, lead broista. "Make sure to show your broista your Dutch Pass the next time you roll through!"

Customers can order and enjoy specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, exclusive Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drinks and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. All drinks are handcrafted for each customer and guaranteed to satisfy.

"The best part of the Dutch Bros app is that we really tried to insert our culture," said Kristen Flemington, Senior Director of Digital Marketing. "We don't want to take away from the Dutch Bros experience so we built in features that would enhance it."

The app allows members to pay contact-free, earn points and score rewards! The Dutch for a Year promotion lasts through October 31 or until 100 winners have been selected, whichever comes first. See official rules here . The Dutch Bros app is available on the App Store and Google Play.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Coffee is a drive-thru coffee company dedicated to making a massive difference one cup at a time. Headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon, where it was founded in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma, it's now sharing the "Dutch Luv" with more than 500 locations in 11 states. Dutch Bros serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, an exclusive Dutch Bros' Blue Rebel energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. Its rich, proprietary coffee blend is handcrafted from start to finish.

In addition to its mission of speed, quality and service, Dutch Bros is committed to giving back to the communities it serves. Through its Dutch Bros Foundation and local franchisees, the company donates several million dollars to causes across the country each year.

To learn more about Dutch Bros, visit www.dutchbros.com , follow Dutch Bros Coffee on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , & TikTok , and download the Dutch Bros app to earn points and score rewards!

SOURCE Dutch Bros Coffee

Related Links

https://dutchbros.com/

