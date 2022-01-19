Celebrate National Compliment Day on January 24th, with Ask Us Beauty Magazine

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Admit it, we're all a bit inwardly focused and often hyper-focused on what's going on in our own lives that we miss the moments of seeing others and their positive impacts. Wouldn't it be great to take the focus off ourselves and open our eyes to all the beauty around us?

Inside the January issue of Ask Us Beauty Magazine Co-Founder & Editor-In-Chief Michelle Emmick talks about the small steps that we can all take to help two people feel good with one action!

Michelle interviewed Clinical Psychologist Dr. Beverly Pedroche on what's called Attention Training. Attention training is often used to treat anxiety to help people better control their worrisome, negative thoughts. When you're looking for something positive to compliment, your thoughts are focused on just that, the positive. Positive thoughts contribute to positive feelings.

So, when was the last time you went out of your way to give someone some thoughtful praise? Take a look at how words make an impact.

It costs you absolutely nothing, and your kind words will give you all the feels in return. So, let's start pumping out the positivity, shall we?

What is The Compliment Challenge?

Here's the challenge, for the next 30 days starting on National Compliment Day January 24th start with the following:

Give out an authentic and genuine compliment every day to at least one person. Start with people you know and value and deliver them some heartfelt, meaningful words. Acknowledge something unique and special about someone and let them know. Write it down. Look at those power words on paper. You feel good right? Of course, you do! Once you've conquered your circle, try moving all that positivity to an acquaintance or even a stranger.

Ask Us Beauty Magazine promotes Beauty inside and out. Visit www.askusbeautymagazine.com their website to learn more about The Compliment Challenge.

