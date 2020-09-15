Celebrate National Fried Rice Day with Benihana

BUY ONE, DONATE ONE

Every serving counts. On September 20 and 21, stop by or order online from Benihana, Samurai, RA Sushi or Haru Sushi to take part in the celebration to support this special cause. Participating restaurants will donate $1.00 from the sale of all servings of Hibachi Fried Rice to No Kid Hungry, with a minimum commitment of $25,000. One in four kids could face hunger this year and No Kid Hungry has a plan to make sure they are fed, both during this crisis and in its aftermath. BUY ONE, DONATE ONE to help. https://www.benihana.com/nfrd

Win Big

Fried rice fanatics can help spread the word for a chance to win fried rice for a year. Participants can enter for a chance to win by following three simple steps: Follow @benihana and @nokidhungry, like the contest post, and tag a friend on Facebook or Instagram.

We hope you will join us for our #NationalFriedRiceDay event! To make a reservation, visit https://www.benihana.com/reservations/

About BENIHANA INC.

BENIHANA INC., through its subsidiaries, including Benihana National Corp., is the nation's leading operator of Japanese teppanyaki and sushi restaurants with 100 restaurants operating under the brands BENIHANA, HARU SUSHI®, RA SUSHI®, and SAMURAI®, including 10 franchised BENIHANA restaurants in the United States, the Caribbean, Central America, and South America. To learn more about BENIHANA INC. and its four brands, https://www.benihana.com/about/company-video/

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, 1 in 4 kids could face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.

