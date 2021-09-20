Celebrate National Lobster Day on September 25 with the First-Ever Maine Lobster Butter

"We're thrilled to be celebrating another National Lobster Day recognizing the hardworking men and women in Maine that make this fishery so unique," said Marianne LaCroix, Executive Director of the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative. "Whether in a restaurant or in their own kitchens, we hope food lovers across the country will enjoy our distinctly sweet lobster this year and in turn directly support the fishery."

A true delicacy, Maine Lobster is the sweetest, most flavorful and tender lobster on earth, and can be enjoyed in a variety of ways. Thanks to creative ready-to-eat product innovations from a range of Maine Lobster companies, there is truly something for everyone to get excited about this National Lobster Day, including Lobster Cheeseburgers, Lobster Cakes, Lobster Mac & Cheese Bites and even the first-ever Maine Lobster Butter.

"When you think Maine Lobster you think butter, and that inspired us to create the ultimate mash-up with our first-ever Maine Lobster Butter," said Christina Ferranti-Clift, Director of Marketing and Product Development, East Coast Seafood Group and Myseafood.com. "Just in time for National Lobster Day, the sweet flavor of real Maine Lobster goes perfectly with creamy, salty butter – a delicious addition to just about anything."

For the first time ever, Maine Lobster Week will also be celebrated by local Maine restaurants from September 19 – 25, featuring a variety of unique lobster dishes for locals and visitors. Not in Maine? Visit https://mainelobsterweek.com/ for special offerings that can be shipped directly to your door.

To learn more about National Lobster Day and what it means for Maine, visit https://lobsterfrommaine.com/ and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative

The Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative (MLMC), founded in 2013, is funded by Maine Lobster harvesters, dealers and processors to grow demand, both for whole live lobster and a variety of value-added products. The MLMC supports that objective by promoting the core values of the Maine Lobster industry, which are sustainability and traceability that's deeply rooted in tradition.

SOURCE Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative