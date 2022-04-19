Celebrate National Pet Month with NuLeaf Naturals

NuLeaf Naturals designed their CBD Pet Oil to supercharge your pet's endocannabinoid system. Cannabinoid receptors located throughout the body are part of the endocannabinoid system (ECS), which is involved in a variety of physiological processes. When absorbed by the body, CBD increases the ECS's ability to promote balance and optimal health, and research suggests it may help with your pet's anxiety and chronic pain. CBD is non-toxic and non-intoxicating.

Their CBD oil is a whole-plant extract containing a full spectrum of naturally occurring synergistic cannabinoids and terpenes. Most animals have an endocannabinoid system and can benefit from CBD. Each drop has 3mg of CBD and can be added to your pet's food, a favorite treat, or fed directly.

Ian Kelly, NuLeaf Naturals CEO, explains, "In our process of producing the highest quality cannabinoid products, we wanted to make sure we provided a wellness option for pets, too. Our Pet CBD, like our other offerings, contains no additives, and really helps my own 12-year-old dog live a healthier life. Our CBD oil and softgels are great for dogs, cats, horses, and more."

NuLeaf Naturals' organic hemp plants are grown in the United States with pristine water and harvested at peak perfection. They control the entire farming and production process from seed to shelf to guarantee their products are of the highest quality. Further, NuLeaf Naturals uses independent labs to confirm purity and potency, ensuring you and your pets are ingesting safe and effective ingredients.

Kelly elaborates, "We are taking the extra steps to prove that we only supply hemp extracts that we feel comfortable giving our own pets. We realize pets are a part of your family, and you'd go above and beyond to ensure their health and happiness. We're doing the same."

NuLeaf Naturals' facilities are ISO-certified, and products are produced in accordance with current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP). For more information, visit their website at https://nuleafnaturals.com/ .

About NuLeaf Naturals

NuLeaf Naturals is one of America's top pioneering cannabinoid companies. Since 2014, NuLeaf Naturals has been committed to creating the world's highest quality cannabinoid products in their most pure and potent form. The company's vision is to pave the way for a line of cannabinoid wellness products that promote a healthy body and mind. Our ultimate goal is to help people and their loved ones live a happier, healthier life.

