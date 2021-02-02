Celebrate National Pizza Pie Day (February 9) With Round Table Pizza® And Receive A Free Upgrade To Stuffed Crust

Crafted with three kinds of real, dairy-fresh California cheese, Round Table's stuffed crust is a fan favorite. The Round Table Pizza Royal Rewards app features seamless online ordering and allows users to earn 1 point for every $1 spent. Users receive 6 free twists for signing up and a free Personal Pizza with drink purchase on their birthday. Royal Rewards can be downloaded on the App Store and Google Play .

Round Table Pizza® has more than 410 restaurants across the United States. Learn more and order online at Round Table Pizza .

* Cannot be combined with any other offers. Delivery prices may vary. Valid at participating locations for dine-in, carry-out and delivery on February 9, 2021.

About Round Table Pizza®

Inspired by the honor, valor and revelry of the Knights of the Round Table, Round Table Pizza's® superior pizza and commitment to quality and authenticity have earned the reputation of "Pizza Royalty™" for over 60 years. With more than 410 restaurants across the United States, Round Table celebrates community, family and making merry. For the latest news from Round Table, follow us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram . For franchising information, please visit Round Table Pizza Franchise .

