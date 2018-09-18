Celebrate National STEAM Day on hoopla digital, home of the largest and most diverse collection of STEAM content for public libraries

HOLLAND, Ohio, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On National STEAM Day (November 8th), hoopla digital (hoopladigital.com), the category-creating mobile and online service for public libraries, invites readers of all ages to explore STEAM education and the top titles inspiring curiosity in science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics. hoopla digital's National STEAM Day Reading List – selected for learners of all ages – highlights a dozen titles from the largest and most diverse collection of STEAM content for public libraries.

"hoopla's National Steam Day Reading List celebrates the power of discovery with STEAM and how the arts can be used to inspire wonder in science, technology, engineering and mathematics," said hoopla digital co-founder and owner Jeff Jankowski. "There's a story for every curious learner."

National STEAM Day encourages students of all ages to explore and pursue their interests in STEAM, an educational approach that uses Science and Technology, interpreted through Engineering and the Arts, based in Mathematics, as an access point for guiding student inquiry, dialogue, and critical thinking.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, the total number of STEAM-related jobs, in the USA, will increase 14 percent by 2020.

"We hope this reading list, and our full offering of STEAM content, can inspire the next great generation of STEAM minds," said Jankowski.

hoopla digital's National STEAM DAY Reading List

Early Learners

ABC's of Space by Chris Ferrie & Julia Kregenow : The first alphabetic installment in the popular Baby University series is the perfect introduction for the youngest of astronomers—introducing a new astronomical concept for every letter of the alphabet.

The first alphabetic installment in the popular series is the perfect introduction for the youngest of astronomers—introducing a new astronomical concept for every letter of the alphabet. Baby Loves Gravity by Ruth Spiro & Irene Chan : Part of the beloved Baby Loves Science collection, an introductory series to STEAM for early learners, this clever book explores the ups and downs of gravity.

Part of the beloved collection, an introductory series to STEAM for early learners, this clever book explores the ups and downs of gravity. Newton and Me by Lynne Mayer . Explore the laws of physics through the adventures of a fictional Newton and his sidekick pup! A heartwarming story of friendship for learners of all ages.

Children

Ada Twist Scientist by Andrea Beaty & David Roberts : The best-selling story inspired by real-life makers Ada Lovelace and Marie Curie , " Ada Twist , Scientist" champions girl power and women scientists and brings welcome diversity to picture books about girls in science.

The best-selling story inspired by real-life makers and , " , Scientist" champions girl power and women scientists and brings welcome diversity to picture books about girls in science. Conditionals With Incredibles 2 by Allyssa Loya : Hot off the heels of a blockbuster hit, Elastigirl, Dash, and other characters from Incredibles 2 will help you learn about conditionals while you fight evil! Part of the Disney's Coding Adventures series, a STEAM series exclusively on hoopla.

Hot off the heels of a blockbuster hit, Elastigirl, Dash, and other characters from Incredibles 2 will help you learn about conditionals while you fight evil! Part of the Adventures series, a STEAM series exclusively on hoopla. Here To There And Me To You by Cheryl Keely : Perfect for the budding architect, explore the creation of one of our landscape's most fascinating structures. While bridges can be quite grand, this heartwarming story reminds us that their main purpose is bringing people together.

Teens

Black Holes by Sara Latta : One of our universe's most mysterious phenomena. Meet the scientists who first thought of black holes hundreds of years ago and learn about the contemporary astrophysicists radically shaping how we understand our universe.

One of our universe's most mysterious phenomena. Meet the scientists who first thought of black holes hundreds of years ago and learn about the contemporary astrophysicists radically shaping how we understand our universe. STEM Careers: Enhancing Engineering by Wendy Conklin . Dive into the field of engineering and the career possibilities. Filled with fun facts that challenge teens to think more deeply about the field and build a wider academic vocabulary.

Dive into the field of engineering and the career possibilities. Filled with fun facts that challenge teens to think more deeply about the field and build a wider academic vocabulary. Tesla: The Life and Times of an Electric Messiah by Nigel Cawthorne . Study the towering genius behind the modern world's greatest inventions.

Adults

The Book of Circles by Manuel Lima : In this follow-up to his hugely popular The Book of Trees and Visual Complexity , Lima takes us on a lively tour through millennia of circular information design--the universal symbol of unity.

In this follow-up to his hugely popular , Lima takes us on a lively tour through millennia of circular information design--the universal symbol of unity. The Drunken Botanist by Amy Stewart : For our over 21 science lovers, comes this fascinating concoction of biology, chemistry, history, etymology, and mixology-with more than fifty drink recipes and growing tips for gardeners-will make you the most popular guest at any cocktail party.

For our over 21 science lovers, comes this fascinating concoction of biology, chemistry, history, etymology, and mixology-with more than fifty drink recipes and growing tips for gardeners-will make you the most popular guest at any cocktail party. The Radium Girls by Kate Moore : Written with a sparkling voice and breakneck pace, The Radium Girls illuminates the inspiring young women exposed to the "wonder" substance of radium, and their awe-inspiring strength in the face of almost impossible circumstances.

BONUS PICK: "The Magic School Bus" Series. Journey back in time and take a wild field trip on the upgraded magic school bus! Fall in love with Joanna Cole's beloved series all over again, and even introduce the series to the young learner in your life.

To access STEAM content on hoopla digital, cardholders of participating libraries can download the free hoopla digital mobile app on their Android or iOS device or visit hoopladigital.com. Content on hoopla can be accessed across a range of platforms including Android TV, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, and Chromecast.

hoopla digital has partnerships with more than 1,600 public library systems across North America including Boston Public Library, Free Library of Philadelphia, Chicago Public Library, San Francisco Public Library, Los Angeles Public Library, and Edmonton Public Library.

For more information, please contact 800-875-2785 (US) or 866-698-2231 (Canada).

About hoopla digital

hoopla digital is a category-creating service that partners with public libraries across North America to provide online and mobile access to thousands of Movies, TV Shows, Music, eBooks, Audiobooks and Comics. With hoopla digital, patrons can borrow, instantly stream and download dynamic content with a valid library card. All content is accessible via hoopla digital's mobile app and online at www.hoopladigital.com. hoopla digital is a service of Midwest Tape – a trusted partner to public libraries for over 28 years.

SOURCE hoopla digital

Related Links

http://hoopladigital.com

