Celebrate National Tattoo Removal Day on August 14, 2020

DALLAS, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- August 14th marks the third anniversary for National Tattoo Removal Day, a national day dedicated to celebrating the laser tattoo removal industry and innovative laser procedure. On this day, laser tattoo removal practitioners, businesses, manufacturers, and patients worldwide commemorate the amazing results that laser tattoo removal has delivered and the lives it has impacted.

Each year, the demand for laser tattoo removal continues to grow. More businesses join in on the National Tattoo Removal Day festivities by offering special discounts to encourage customers to remove regretful tattoos or fade tattoos in preparation for a cover-up. Numerous individuals who have received laser tattoo removal use August 14th to share their success stories while others use this day as motivation to finally part ways with their undesirable tattoo.

August 14th was meticulously chosen as National Tattoo Removal Day because it follows one month after National Tattoo Day, July 17th, and is six months before Valentine's Day, February 14th. Many individuals celebrate National Tattoo Day by getting a brand new tattoo. In the unfortunate circumstance they do not like their tattoo, one month is usually how long someone must wait after getting a brand new tattoo before starting laser tattoo removal treatment. Furthermore, one of the most popular motivations for laser tattoo removal is a break-up. If someone were to start laser tattoo removal treatment on August 14th, they'd have six months to completely remove their ex-partner's name and celebrate being ex-free with their new love in time for Valentine's Day.

While most laser tattoo removal customers use this procedure to remove regretful body art, many use laser tattoo removal as a means to a fresh start. Non-profit organizations like Homeboy Industries offer free laser tattoo removal to previously incarcerated individuals or gang members who want a clean slate and better chance at securing employment. Other laser tattoo removal clinics provide free tattoo removal for human trafficking tattoos and radiation markers for cancer survivors who wish to remove painful reminders of their past. Since its establishment, National Tattoo Removal Day continues to bring awareness to the positive ways laser tattoo removal is changing lives.

As the official sponsor of National Tattoo Removal Day, Astanza has partnered with other leading sponsors to connect interested individuals with a tattoo removal provider near them, including premium sponsor and the Nation's Leader in Aesthetic Dermatology, LaserAway.

To learn more about National Tattoo Removal Day or to partake in celebrating this national day, visit the official website, like the official Facebook page, and use the hashtag #NationalTattooRemovalDay on social media.

