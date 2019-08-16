Celebrate National Vanilla Custard Day

First thing's first: What is the difference between frozen custard and ice cream? To start, frozen custard is made with pasteurized egg yolks, giving it a richer flavor than ice cream. Frozen custard is also slow-churned and frozen very quickly, incorporating less air into the mixture and making it smoother, creamier and so dense that your spoon will stand up in it! Frozen custard is also served at a warmer temperature than ice cream, typically around 18–19 degrees Fahrenheit. This lets you taste more of the frozen custard flavor without freezing your taste buds.

"Culver's Vanilla Fresh Frozen Custard tastes so good because, like all of our frozen custard, it's made fresh throughout the day right in our restaurants," said Quinn Adkins, director of menu development at Culver's. "While we also offer Chocolate Frozen Custard and over 50 Flavors of the Day, Vanilla is our most popular flavor."

The vanilla used for Culver's frozen custard is sourced from Madagascar, the producer of the world's finest vanilla beans. Culver's uses a concentrated vanilla in order to maximize the flavor. In fact, this particular vanilla is exclusive to Culver's restaurants, meaning guests can only taste it at Culver's.

Culver's guests can celebrate this National Vanilla Custard Day by stopping at their local Culver's restaurant for a scoop (or two!) of Vanilla Fresh Frozen Custard.

About Culver's:

For over 35 years, Culver's guests have been treated to cooked-to-order food made with farm-fresh ingredients and served with a smile. The ever-expanding franchise system now numbers more than 700 family-owned and operated restaurants in 25 states. The restaurants' nationally recognized customer service is based on small-town, Midwestern values, genuine friendliness and an unwavering commitment to quality. Signature items include the award-winning ButterBurger, made from fresh, never frozen beef, and Fresh Frozen Custard, including the famous Flavor of the Day program. For more information, visit www.culvers.com, www.culvers.com/facebook, www.twitter.com/culvers or www.instagram.com/culvers.

CONTACT

Marcie Waters

608.256.6357

mwaters@hiebing.com

SOURCE Culver's

Related Links

http://www.culvers.com

