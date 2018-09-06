Celebrate Priceless Moments with Epson this Grandparents Day

LONG BEACH, Calif., Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- There are special family moments in life that often cannot be replicated, so bring the family together this year for Grandparents Day to create new memories and reminisce about the past with some help from Epson. From restoring and archiving childhood pictures with the world's fastest personal photo scanner1, to printing quality prints for family trees and scrapbooks with innovative cartridge-free EcoTank® printers, to projecting a slideshow and digitized old family movies, Epson offers the latest technology to preserve, create and share what's priceless.

"Grandparents love sharing and reliving memories with their families – browsing through old photos and sharing the fun and embarrassing stories and life lessons that accompany each picture," said Nils Madden, director, consumer imaging, Epson America. "With Epson technology, grandchildren and grandparents alike can easily digitize and share memories for family legacies to live forever."

Whether preserving Polaroid photos hidden away in shoeboxes, creating customized prints from milestone occasions or displaying a slideshow of your favorite moments, Epson helps families celebrate Grandparents Day with a range of helpful ideas to digitize and share family history and memories.

Preserve Family Legacies – Held captive in boxes and albums stored in the back of closets, dig up old family photos and revisit the good old days. Bring memories from the past up-to-speed using the world's fastest personal photo scanner 1 , the FastFoto ® FF-680W High-Speed Photo and Document Scanning System. Scan, restore and organize postcards, panoramic photos up to 36 inches and Polaroid photos for quick and easy sharing, archiving or enlargements. The Wi-Fi enabled 2 FastFoto Scanner scans both the front and back of images to preserve valuable dates and personal handwritten notes and can automatically upload to the cloud 3 , making it simple to share images with family members that live miles away.

– Creating custom prints of your favorite family moments is a breeze with the Expression ET-2750 EcoTank All-in-One Supertank Printer, featuring cartridge-free printing with up to two years of ink in the box – enough to print up to 6,500 pages black/5,200 color , the equivalent to about 30 ink cartridge sets . The ET-2750 offers double-sided and borderless 4" x 6" photo printing capabilities. With a built-in memory card slot and wireless printing features, it's easy to edit and conveniently print photos from tablets and smartphones without the hassle of connecting to a computer . Using the Epson iPrint app, connect to Epson Creative Print and design custom photo collages, stationary, and more to send to family and friends. Share Priceless Snapshots – Take a stroll down memory lane with a creative slideshow of family photos. From first days of school to family weddings and vacations, project larger-than-life images with the Home Cinema 2150 in virtually any room or outdoor space. This wireless projector features Full HD images up to 11 feet diagonal and adds screen mirroring using Miracast® to wirelessly stream photos, videos and apps from Android™ or Windows® devices. Portable and powerful, the Home Cinema 2150 delivers bright, vibrant images for an immersive experience that will take you back to the very moment a photo was taken.

For my information regarding specs and where to buy these Epson solutions, please visit: https://epson.com/Family

About Epson



Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. With a lineup that ranges from inkjet printers and digital printing systems to 3LCD projectors, watches and industrial robots, the company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 76,000 employees in 87 companies around the world, and is proud of its contributions to the communities in which it operates and its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impacts.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 As compared to other personal/consumer photo scanners, generally defined as photo scanners priced under $1,000 USD (MSRP).



2 Wirelessly scan, scan to the cloud, PCs or Mac with Epson FastFoto software and Epson ScanSmart software, installed on the connected Windows® PC or Mac®; wirelessly scan to smartphones or tablets (Android™/iOS® devices) via the Epson DocumentScan App. Internet access required.



3 Internet connection and active cloud service accounts required.



4 Based on average monthly document print volumes of about 300 pages.



5 Included ink bottle yields based on the ISO/IEC 24712 pattern with Epson's methodology. Actual ink yields will vary considerably for reasons including images printed, print settings, temperature and humidity. Yields may be lower when printing infrequently or predominantly with one ink color. All ink colors are used for printing and printer maintenance, and all colors must be available for printing. For more information, visit www.epson.com/inkinfo.



6 Equivalent cartridge sets estimate based on print yields of the included Black and color ink bottles as compared to Epson standard-capacity ink cartridge sets for similarly featured cartridge printers as of March 2017.



7 Most features require an Internet connection to the printer, as well as an Internet- and/or email-enabled device. For a list of Epson Connect™ enabled printers and compatible devices and apps, visit www.epson.com/connect.

