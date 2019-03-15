Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with the Ideal Image Lucky Days Pop-Up Sale

TAMPA, Fla., March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideal Image® is kicking off its first-ever Lucky Days Pop-Up Sale, a 10-day promotion to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, with offers on MedSpa services. The sale will run from March 15 to March 24, 2019.

During this time period, Ideal Image is offering 60% off laser hair removal plus an extra 10% off select services. Services that can be enjoyed with the extra 10% discount include:

Laser hair removal which destroys hair at the follicle over time, leaving skin silky smooth.

which destroys hair at the follicle over time, leaving skin silky smooth. CoolSculpting which freezes away fat cells without surgery.

which freezes away fat cells without surgery. BroadBand Light TM Therapy (BBL) which gets rid of sun damage, reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and regenerates collagen.

which gets rid of sun damage, reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and regenerates collagen. Ultherapy which tightens loose skin on your neck, chin, or brow area.

which tightens loose skin on your neck, chin, or brow area. Kybella which melts away excess fat that causes a double chin.

Once a client purchases one of the Lucky Days services above with the additional 10% discount, a menu of "lucky charms" will be unlocked that will allow the client to sample another MedSpa service at a deep discount. Clients can choose from a BBL treatment, Botox, an Ultherapy lip treatment, a Juvéderm Ultra filler, select laser hair removal treatments, or a signature facial on the menu of "lucky charms."

There has never been a better time to try an Ideal Image service. With this promotion, clients will have the chance to sample a new MedSpa service before purchasing a full package of treatments.

For more information about Ideal Image, visit www.IdealImage.com.

Promotion Terms: Additional 10% off Ideal Image services excluding wrinkle relaxers, fillers, and facials. Services vary at participating locations. Must purchase $500 worth of Ideal Image services in order to unlock a Lucky Charm treatment. Offer is valid at participating locations only from March 15, 2019 through March 24, 2019.

About Ideal Image

Ideal Image is the nation's leading MedSpa, performing more non-invasive aesthetic treatments than any other company in the United States. At Ideal Image, highly-trained medical professionals and personal consultants work together to develop personalized treatment plans consisting of non-surgical, gentle-touch procedures and FDA-approved, industry-leading treatments. From laser hair removal to Botox and facial fillers, CoolSculpting fat reduction, skin lifting and beyond, Ideal Image uses the most advanced technology and services to provide long-lasting, natural results that help people look and feel their best. Ideal Image has 137 company-owned and franchise locations throughout the United States and Canada. For more information about Ideal Image and its services visit, www.IdealImage.com.

