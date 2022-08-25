Celebrate Summer's Last Hurrah in Denver

Things to do in The Mile High City on Labor Day Weekend 2022

DENVER, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Labor Day Weekend is the unofficial end to summer and there is no shortage of events and activities in Denver to make the most of summer's last hurrah. The weekend will mark the end of some high-profile exhibitions in The Mile High City and also the start of some exciting cultural opportunities. Plus, there's plenty of live music to say "Goodbye" to summer while still soaking up the sunshine and enjoying cooler nights.

Check out these cultural (traditional and pop!) exhibitions before they close:

Taste of Colorado attendees browse the food truck offerings at the annual culinary tradition in 2019. (Photo by: Nikki A. Rae for VISIT DENVER)

Egypt : The Time of Pharaohs – This exhibition at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science explores Egyptian culture and daily life through themes like climate, sacred spaces, power and how people dressed. A section on hieroglyphics dives into how the written word made mass communication and record keeping possible in ancient times. A separate timed ticket is required in addition to general museum admission. The exhibition closes Sept. 5 .

– This exhibition at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science explores Egyptian culture and daily life through themes like climate, sacred spaces, power and how people dressed. A section on hieroglyphics dives into how the written word made mass communication and record keeping possible in ancient times. A separate timed ticket is required in addition to general museum admission. The exhibition closes . Fashion Designs of Carla Fernández – Using fashion and luxury to bring about social and ethical change is the goal of acclaimed Mexican designer/artist Carla Fernández. Her work is on display through Labor Day Weekend in a special exhibit in the Martin Building at the Denver Art Museum. Entrance is included with general museum admission.

Using fashion and luxury to bring about social and ethical change is the goal of acclaimed Mexican designer/artist Carla Fernández. Her work is on display through Labor Day Weekend in a special exhibit in the Martin Building at the Denver Art Museum. Entrance is included with general museum admission. Jurassic World: The Exhibition – This immersive, family-friendly experience closes Sept. 5 , making this your last chance to walk through the "Jurassic World" gates in Denver to get an up-close look at a Velociraptor, stand in awe under a towering Brachiosaurus and encounter the mighty Tyrannosaurus rex.

This immersive, family-friendly experience closes , making this your last chance to walk through the "Jurassic World" gates in to get an up-close look at a Velociraptor, stand in awe under a towering Brachiosaurus and encounter the mighty Tyrannosaurus rex. The Dr. Seuss Experience – Located in Centennial , The Dr. Seuss Experience gives readers of all ages the chance to step into the pages of nine of the beloved author's books, including "The Cat in the Hat" and "The Lorax". The interactive experience ends Sept. 5 .

– Located in , The Dr. Seuss Experience gives readers of all ages the chance to step into the pages of nine of the beloved author's books, including "The Cat in the Hat" and "The Lorax". The interactive experience ends . The FRIENDS Experience – Explore 12 rooms filled with original props, costumes and set re-creations from NBC's Must-See TV hit. The One in Denver (if you know, you know) ends Sept. 4 at the Cherry Creek Shopping Center.

Be among the first to check out these opportunities in Denver:

Theater of the Mind – The much-anticipated world premiere of "Theater of the Mind" is nearly here. The immersive performance, co-created by Talking Heads frontman David Byrne and writer Mala Gaonkar, begins with previews Aug. 31 . The show, being staged at York Street Yards by the Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) Off-Center, officially opens Sept. 13 .

– The much-anticipated world premiere of "Theater of the Mind" is nearly here. The immersive performance, co-created by Talking Heads frontman and writer Mala Gaonkar, begins with previews . The show, being staged at York Street Yards by the Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) Off-Center, officially opens . Hadestown – The DCPA is also bringing Broadway musical Hadestown to Denver . The love story wrapped in a trip through the underworld won eight Tony Awards in 2019. The show runs Aug. 30-Sept. 11 at the Buell Theatre.

– The DCPA is also bringing Broadway musical Hadestown to . The love story wrapped in a trip through the underworld won eight Tony Awards in 2019. The show runs at the Buell Theatre. ArtRiNo – Beginning Sept. 5 and running through Sept. 11 this weeklong-festival celebrates art in all forms. From murals to music, ArtRiNo will bring together local, national and even international artists for events and workshops for all ages.

Your one shot to experience these events is Labor Day Weekend:

Live music in The Mile High City – The Labor Day Weekend shows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre run the gamut of music genres. Robert Plant & Alison Krauss kick off the festivities Sept. 1 , Nine Inch Nails plays two shows ( Sept. 2-3 ), Kidz Bop Live 2022 takes over Sept. 4 and Shakey Graves closes out the weekend on Sept. 5 . Dick's Sporting Goods Park hosts four nights of Phish concerts Sept. 1-4 and Imagine Dragons take the stage Sept. 5 for one night only.

– The Labor Day Weekend shows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre run the gamut of music genres. & kick off the festivities , Nine Inch Nails plays two shows ( ), Kidz Bop Live 2022 takes over and closes out the weekend on . Dick's Sporting Goods Park hosts four nights of Phish concerts and Imagine Dragons take the stage for one night only. Taste of Colorado – The annual culinary tradition returns to Civic Center Park with more than 50 ways to sample the flavors of Colorado Sept. 3-5 . There are also free musical performances and the opportunity to shop for unique pieces from local artisans.

– The annual culinary tradition returns to Civic Center Park with more than 50 ways to sample the flavors of . There are also free musical performances and the opportunity to shop for unique pieces from local artisans. Denver Chalk Arts Festival – A longtime staple on Larimer Square, the Denver Chalk Arts Festival is moving to the Golden Triangle Creative District for 2022. Fittingly in the midst of Denver's many art museums, more than 200 artists will create colorful masterpieces with pavement as their canvas Sept. 3-5 .

About VISIT DENVER , The Convention & Visitors Bureau

Celebrating 113 years of promoting The Mile High City, VISIT DENVER is a nonprofit trade association that contracts with the City of Denver to market Denver as a convention and leisure destination, increasing economic development in the city, creating jobs and generating taxes. Denver welcomed more than 31.7 million visitors in 2021, generating $6.6 billion in spending, while supporting tens of thousands of jobs and making Tourism one of the city's largest industries. Learn more about Denver on the VISIT DENVER website or at Tourism Pays Denver. Denver International Airport (DEN) is the No. 3 busiest airport in the world connecting The Mile High City to more than 200 destinations globally. Follow Denver's social media channels for up-to-the-minute updates on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

With press or photo inquiries, please contact:

Jesse Davis: (303) 571-9450 or [email protected]

Jen Osieczanek: (303) 571-9451 or [email protected]

SOURCE VISIT DENVER, The Convention & Visitors Bureau