Celebrate The Flavors Of Fall At Maison Vivienne In Southhampton

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Maison Vivienne, Southhampton's new elegantly modern boutique nine room inn and restaurant is proud to announce its new fall menu offerings. Located in the heart of Southampton, Maison Vivienne is thrilled to be open to accommodate the vibrant fall season of visitors and locals alike. Maison Vivienne's French Provence menu items are designed with unique culinary flavor profiles, and created with sustainable local ingredients that are sure to satisfy any appetite.

"We're excited to be open this autumn season to offer the Southampton neighborhood a wonderful seasonally influenced dining experience," said Allan Basaran, General Manager, Maison Vivienne. "We are committed to providing a fresh and flavorful environment for our guests with interesting, local ingredients and interesting menu offerings for every palette."

Maison Vivienne's menu is created by Chef de Cuisine, Christian Souvenir. All dishes are prepared from scratch daily, with all ingredients of the highest quality and sourced from reputable local purveyors in the North Fork region when possible. Main course specials include "Long Island Duck Breast," featuring honey lavender glaze, green lentils, smoked fig, apricot and gastrique, and "Arctic Char Trois Soeurs," composed of grilled local corn, zucchini, haricot vert, argula and sauce romesco. The bounty of the Hamptons will be highlighted in entrees such as the French classic bouillabaisse and grilled langoustines with orange, fennel and saffron dip, which range in price from $25 to $45. Desserts are $12 to $15 and the signature of the house is clafouti cherry as well as a special "Fig Tart," made of lightly caramelized fig, pastry cream and framboise syrup, as well as "Coconut Blancmange," featuring chocolate mousse and thomcord grape.

Designed by Paris K Studio, the main dining room features 20' cathedral ceilings with original 17th century beams that emanate the traditional New England style of the Hamptons while also bringing in a classic South of France influence. Upon entering Maison Vivienne, diners are welcomed by crisp white walls, seasonal décor and a warm inviting dining room that maximizes the ease and pleasure of the guest experience. Two large working fireplaces are accentuated by a sculptural canvas and full-height sheer gauze drapes, creating a dramatic backdrop for an elevated dining experience. Situated nearby looms a large glass wine cellar, which holds over 2,000 bottles.

Maison Vivienne and Chef Souvenir believe that what is good to eat should also be good for the earth. At all opportunities, the ingredients are sustainable and sourced from certified local farms and facilities. Maison Vivienne is proud to offer a prix fixe dinner menu set at $42 where diners can truly experience Maison Vivienne's offerings with an appetizer, entrees and dessert. Specialty prix fixe menu items include "Bavette au Poivre Vert," made of prime beef flat iron, hasselback potato, aged parmesan, seasonal greens, and green peppercorn jus, while the main dinner menu offers "Pissaladière," consisting of caramelized onion tart, anchovies, Vidalia onion, chives, thyme, olives and chili oil. Maison Vivienne's brunch menu offers a local favorite, the "Maine Lobster Roll," with Maine lobster claw meat, a Brioche roll, and celery seed. One can enjoy a chocolate, almond, mascarpone or green tea gelato dessert or refreshing lemon, raspberry or margarita sorbet for dessert.

The restaurant is open for dinner on Friday and Saturday nights from 5:00 p.m.to 10:00 p.m., Sunday, brunch is served from 12:00 noon to 3:00 p.m. and the Inn is open year-round.

About Maison Vivienne

Maison Vivienne is an elegantly modern destination in Southampton, NY, located on Main Street in Southampton, NY it is steps away from the town's luxury shopping area, restaurants, bars and the world famous Cooper Beach is just minutes away. Maison Vivinne is housed in a 17th century Dutch Colonial building that accommodates nine rooms with two suites, a spacious dining room with cathedral ceilings, two fireplaces and an cozy bar. Please go to www.maisonvivi.com for additional information and to book a stay.

