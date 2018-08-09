Celebrate the Iconic Alaska Salmon on Alaska Wild Salmon Day

JUNEAU, Alaska, Aug. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The seafood industry and seafood fans worldwide are gearing up to celebrate the third annual Alaska Wild Salmon Day on August 10. To honor the beloved fish and support the fishery, Alaska Wild Salmon Day recognizes the five species of Alaska salmon – king, keta, coho, sockeye and pink – and the journey they take from sea to table.

Salmon fans across the globe can celebrate Alaska Wild Salmon Day by posting their favorite Alaska salmon recipes enjoyed at home or in restaurants with the hashtag #AskForAlaska. Those in the areas listed below can celebrate with an honorary Snapchat geofilter:

"For thousands of years, generations of Alaskans have cherished our wild salmon," said Jeremy Woodrow, communications director, Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute (ASMI). "Salmon are a driving force in Alaska and we're thrilled to celebrate this iconic fish and its extraordinary story once more with Alaska Wild Salmon Day."

Home to some of the world's most treasured wild salmon runs, Alaska's thriving wild salmon population is a testament to Alaska's healthy salmon habitats and sustainable fishing practices. Alaska salmon account for more than 95 percent of the U.S. catch and, according to the National Fisheries Institute, salmon is one of the top two most popular fish in the U.S.

"Like all seafood from Alaska, salmon is harvested with the most sustainable practices to ensure the highest quality seafood is available for generations to come," said Alaska fisherman, Nelly Hand. "We're so proud to be among the fleet of hundreds of fishermen on Alaska's waters bringing sustainably sourced, wild salmon to plates across the world."

August 10 was officially declared Alaska Wild Salmon Day in 2016 when Alaska Governor Bill Walker signed HB 128 into law at the 2016 Juneau Maritime Festival, an annual event that pays homage to Juneau's rich fishing industry.

Enter the Alaska Seafood Commercial Fishing Photo Contest



In celebration of Alaska Wild Salmon Day, ASMI is hosting the Alaska Seafood Commercial Fishing Photo Contest to highlight all of Alaska's wild seafood species and the hard work of Alaska fishermen. Alaska has over 34,000 miles of rich, sustainable fishing coastline widely revered as a precious resource worth protecting. An exhausting but beautiful life on or near the water is rewarding for many reasons and to share their stories, Alaska commercial fishermen, family and friends – representing all species and gear type – are invited to submit a personal photograph showing their passion through the Alaska Seafood Commercial Fishing Photo Contest. Photos must be submitted online at http://www.alaskaseafood.org from August 10, 2018 through September 30, 2018. Winners will be announced in early October during National Seafood Month.

Enjoying Alaska Wild Salmon at Home or at Restaurants



While Alaska salmon is available canned and frozen year-round, Alaska salmon harvest season is currently underway making it the perfect time to celebrate Alaska wild salmon at home. Try one of these Alaska wild salmon recipes available at www.wildalaskaseafood.com:

Additionally, look for Alaska salmon on the menu at your favorite restaurants nationwide. For more information on wild Alaska salmon and the proud commercial fishermen who bring it to tables across the world, visit www.wildalaskaseafood.com and follow Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Alaska Seafood:



The Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute (ASMI) is a partnership of the State of Alaska and the Alaska seafood industry promoting the benefits of wild and sustainable Alaska seafood and offering seafood industry education. The seafood industry is Alaska's largest private sector employer with nearly 60 percent of all seafood and 95 percent of wild salmon harvested in the U.S. coming from Alaska. In addition to wild salmon, Alaska is known for its crab and whitefish varieties such as cod, sablefish, halibut, pollock, sole and rockfish – available fresh, fresh-frozen or canned year-round. Alaska has been dedicated to sustainable seafood for more than 50 years and is the only state with a constitution that mandates all seafood be managed under the sustained yield principle. Alaska has taken a leadership role in setting the global standard for precautionary resource management to protect fisheries and surrounding habitats for future generations and leading to an ever-replenishing supply of wild seafood for markets worldwide.

