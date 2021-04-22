Celebrate the Kentucky Derby in Style with eMeals & Woodford Reserve

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- What's the most exciting two minutes in sports without a mint julep in one hand and classic Derby food in the other? Meal inspiration leader eMeals and Woodford Reserve, the official bourbon of the 146th Kentucky Derby, have made it easy to entertain this year with a simple-to-prepare "Derby Day Celebration" menu for eight that brings a touch of the Bluegrass State to you and your guests as you watch the Run for the Roses from the comfort of your couch – wherever you are.

Riders up!: Starting with a mint julep made with Woodford Reserve (of course!), the Derby Day Celebration menu features signature Kentucky dishes like Pecan Cheese Biscuits with Country Ham and Blackberry Mustard, Mini Hot Browns inspired by those served at The Brown Hotel in Louisville, and Old-Fashioned Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie. The lineup also includes Pickled Shrimp and Mixed Berries with Orange Bourbon Whipped Cream, creating a spread fit for the winner's circle. Each item can be prepared in a snap, and – a bonus! – two of the dishes are infused with the bourbon you know and love.

Self-shop or online grocery: Simply select the dishes you want to make and Woodford Reserve from the eMeals mobile app, and eMeals will create a shopping list that you can use in-store at your local grocery (just look it up on your phone) or tap for pickup or delivery from Walmart, AmazonFresh, Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, H.E.B., or the retailers served by Instacart and Shipt. It's the fastest and easiest way to shop for everything you need for the big race.

Ready, set, go: If you're not already an eMeals subscriber and want to do your Kentucky Derby entertaining in style, sign up for a free 14-day trial at www.emeals.com. Choose from 15 dinner plans for different eating styles (Quick and Healthy, Keto, Low Carb, 30 Minute Meals, Kid Friendly, Low Calorie, Vegetarian and more), and download eMeals' free mobile app to access recipes, step-by-step instructions and shopping list functionality. You'll find the Derby Day Celebration menu in the app's Occasions Plan.

Subscriptions cost as little as $5/month and enable users to mix and match recipes from any meal plan every week. Subscribers save an average of $2,000 on their annual grocery spend because of the efficient use of ingredients in each week's plan. The service's ability to simplify meal planning, provide recipe variety, and save time by reducing trips to the grocery store also doubles the number of meals eaten at home, helping subscribers reap the benefits of family mealtime.

eMeals is America's leading provider of curated meal plans connecting consumers to online grocery pickup and delivery. Subscribers have access to 15 food style meal plans, each with new weekly dinner ideas that can be mixed and matched from plan to plan. Based on the selected meal choices, the app automatically generates a weekly shopping list that can be self-shopped or, with one click, sent for pickup or delivery by Walmart, AmazonFresh, Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, H.E.B., and the retailers served by Instacart and Shipt. eMeals has helped more than a million families relieve the daily stress of putting healthy home-cooked meals on the table quickly, easily and affordably. Visit www.emeals.com to sign up for a two-week free trial.

Woodford Reserve® is crafted at the historic Woodford Reserve Distillery, tucked in the heart of thoroughbred country in Versailles, Kentucky. A National Historic Landmark, the Woodford Reserve Distillery represents craftsmanship with a balance of historic heritage and modern practices. Woodford Reserve is a product of the Brown-Forman Corporation, a premier producer and marketer of fine quality beverage alcohol brands including Jack Daniel's, Finlandia, Korbel, Tequila Herradura, Old Forester, Sonoma-Cutrer and Chambord. Please enjoy your bourbon responsibly. To learn more about Woodford Reserve, visit www.woodfordreserve.com.

