Celebrate the New Year Under the Brightest Lights of All, Montana's Star-Filled Sky

HELENA, Mont., Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For winter lovers with a sense of adventure, Montana is the perfect place to ring in 2019. From downhill ski areas to communitywide celebrations and intimate ranch escapes, there's a variety of options to choose from to say hello to the new year.

Downhill skiers and snowboarders can welcome the new year at Montana's two world-class resorts – Big Sky Resort and Whitefish Mountain Resort.

Find yourself under a blanket of stars in the snow-covered mountains of Montana. (Photo Courtesy: Visit Montana)

Anchoring the southern region of Montana, Big Sky Resort has a variety of food-fueled events happening at its restaurants, including taking a lift-assisted ride on Ramcharger 8 to the appropriately named Everett's 8800. Located at 8,800 feet, Everett's is hosting an upscale dinner accompanied by live jazz music and views of Lone Peak Mountain. Other options include a family-friendly dinner at Huntley Dinner Room and a multi-course dinner at Peaks.

And if you want to stretch the celebration over two days, head to Bridger Bowl – Bozeman's local ski area – for a torchlight parade, fireworks display, live music and dinner a day early on Sunday, December 30.

Its world-class neighbor to the north, Whitefish Mountain Resort hosts an annual New Year's Eve rail jam, torchlight parade, fireworks and night skiing. During the event, 60 skiers and snowboarders will compete on the custom-built rail jam venue, followed by a torchlight parade, which is open to intermediate and expert skiers and snowboarders.

Make a weekend of it with a visit to the nearby city of Kalispell (located 20 minutes south of Whitefish) and watch skijoring at Rebecca Farm. Held December 29-30, skijoring consists of a skier being pulled through an obstacle course and hitting jumps behind a horse and rider.

For an urban celebration, visit Billings. Montana's largest city, Billings hosts a variety of activities and events for New Year's Eve, including a celebration at the city's historic Moss Mansion, live music at the Alberta Bair Theater and celebrations at local taprooms, bars and grills.

A true community event, First Night Missoula is 12 hours long (noon-midnight) and celebrates music and the arts throughout Missoula, with live music, free entry to local attractions – like the carousel and the pools and waterslides at Currents – movies, ice skating, dancing and more. The event also includes free shuttle services from the University of Montana to downtown, making it easy for attendees to soak up all the offerings of First Night Missoula.

If you're looking for an intimate getaway, consider a stay at one of the state's three luxury guest ranches. All-inclusive luxury celebrations can be experienced at The Ranch at Rock Creek's Midnight in Montana package, The Resort at Paws Up's New Year's Celebration and Triple Creek Ranch's Western New Year's Eve Party.

Additional New Year's Eve packages and getaways can be found at Lone Mountain Ranch in Big Sky, Chico Hot Springs in Pray, Gallatin River Lodge in Bozeman, The Sacajawea Hotel in Three Forks, Blue Sky Cabins in Red Lodge and The Lodge at Whitefish Lake in Whitefish.

If you want to get away from it all, consider booking a stay at a U.S. Forest Service cabin. Cabins can be found throughout the state, including the Flathead National Forest, Lolo National Forest and Custer Gallatin National Forest.

For more travel inspiration, check out VISITMT.COM. A full list of New Year's Eve celebrations can be found at https://www.visitmt.com/things-to-do/events.html.

About The Montana Office of Tourism and Business Development (MOTBD)

MOTBD markets Montana's spectacular unspoiled nature, vibrant and charming small towns, breathtaking experiences, relaxing hospitality and competitive business climate to promote the state as a place to visit and do business. For more information, go to VISITMT.COM.



SOURCE Montana Office of Tourism and Business Development

Related Links

http://www.visitmt.com

