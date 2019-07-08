Celebrate the Opening of Jeremiah’s Italian Ice of Lee Vista – the 1st Jeremiah’s Ice Franchise

Jeremiah's Italian Ice of Lee Vista will be celebrating their opening with special customer savings offerings during their Grand Opening July 8 th – July 14 th . During this celebration, customers will be able to indulge in the following tasty offers:

07/08 Magnet Monday: Free Jeremiah's bumper magnet with any purchase

07/09 Twofer Tuesday: Buy one, get one free all day long

07/10 Wildcard Wednesday: Spin the wheel to receive 10-100% OFF your order

07/11 Thirty Thursday: 30% off small, medium, and large items

07/12 BOGO Friday: Buy one, get one free all day long

7/13-7/14 Launch Weekend: 50% off small, medium, and large items all weekend long

This Florida-born frozen dessert concept has had years of sweet success since it first launched in 1996 in Winter Park and has built an extensive following as it has grown into 23 locations throughout the state of Florida. Jeremiah's Italian Ice has gained a popular reputation with its colorful, refreshing treats that are scooped up with the highest levels of customer service in a fun and vibrant atmosphere. Jeremiah's has chosen to expand further with the launch of their franchising program and their first ever franchised location in the Lee Vista community! They are honored to award the first franchise to a tenured Jeremiah's employee who has shown their dutiful dedication and passion for the Brand. Jeremiah's has spent years perfecting their system and are proud to now offer the coolest franchise on the market at https://www.JeremiahsFranchise.com.

Jeremiah's Italian Ice is excited to be joining the Lee Vista community and to be bringing its sweet treats to passionate fans and new customers alike. The company looks forward to meeting the many new faces of Lee Vista and introducing them to its company mantra – Live Life To The Coolest.

Press Contact:

Devin Schneider

407.421.7677

devin@jeremiahsice.com

https://jeremiahsice.com

SOURCE Jeremiah’s Italian Ice

