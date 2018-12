Celebrate The Season At The Swarovski Holiday Bus Located At New York City's Most Iconic Destinations

Spreading brilliance throughout the streets of New York, the double-decker Swarovski Holiday Bus is adorned with 350,000 Swarovski crystals, which took 120 hours to apply by FormArt. The space includes a showroom, multiple photo moments and indoor and outdoor lounge areas, creating a unique holiday experience for guests and passersby. Guests who stop by the Holiday Bus at any of its various locations will also receive a 15% discount voucher to shop their gifting picks in any Swarovski location.

Swarovski delivers a diverse portfolio of unmatched quality, craftsmanship, and creativity. Founded in 1895 in Austria, the company designs, manufactures and markets high-quality crystals, genuine gemstones and created stones as well as finished products such as jewelry, accessories and lighting. Having celebrated its 120th anniversary last year, and now run by the fifth generation of family members, Swarovski Crystal Business has a global reach with approximately 2,680 stores in around 170 countries, more than 26,000 employees, and revenue of about 2.6 billion euros in 2015. Together with its sister companies Swarovski Optik (optical devices) and Tyrolit (abrasives), Swarovski Crystal Business forms the Swarovski Group. In 2015, the Group generated revenue of about 3.37 billion euros and employed more than 30,000 people. A responsible relationship with people and the planet is an integral part of Swarovski's heritage. The global Swarovski Waterschool education program has reached 257,000 children on the world's greatest rivers, and the Swarovski Foundation, set up in 2013, works to support culture and creativity, promote wellbeing, and conserve natural resources to achieve positive social impact.

