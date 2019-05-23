Celebrate the Start of Summer with Mouthwatering Real Beef Burgers

Families looking to take their burger game to the next level and satisfy beef burger cravings this summer can find all the inspiration they need from the Beef. It's What's For Dinner. Tastiest Burgers Collection. Here's a "taste" of some of these delectable recipes:

Zesty Barbecue Cheeseburger. Classics never disappoint, so families need look no further than this burger for the perfect combo of beef, cheese and bun.

Thai Burger. Adventure awaits with this burger featuring the bold flavors of ground ginger and hot chili sauce.

Garlic-Herb Cheeseburger. Grilled peppers, onions and herbed cheese spread make this burger a true crowd pleaser.

Just as important as selecting a scrumptious burger recipe is grilling that big beef patty to perfection! The following tips from the chefs at the National Cattlemen's Beef Association, a contractor to the Beef Checkoff, can help ensure a flawlessly grilled burger every time:

Work with the Right Ratios. To ensure your burger isn't all bun, form your patty slightly larger than your bun to account for shrinkage.

Keep it Uniform. Before hitting the grill, put an indentation in the center of your patty so it cooks flat and prevents swelling in the middle.

Patience Pays Off: Avoid the temptation of flipping burgers too early. Wait until the burger releases from the grill and only flip once.

Keep it Hot. Always use a thermometer and make sure your burger is cooked to a safe and savory internal temperature of 160○F.

For more beef burger recipes to keep your friends and family happy and satisfied all summer long, visit BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com.

About the Beef Checkoff

The Beef Checkoff Program was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.

About NCBA, a Contractor to the Beef Checkoff

The National Cattlemen's Beef Association (NCBA) is a contractor to the Beef Checkoff Program. The Beef Checkoff Program is administered by the Cattlemen's Beef Board, with oversight provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

