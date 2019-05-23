Celebrate the Start of Summer with Mouthwatering Real Beef Burgers
Beef. It's What's For Dinner. makes Memorial Day memorable with recipes and tips for the perfect burger
May 23, 2019, 06:07 ET
DENVER, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Got burgers on the brain? It can only mean one thing - Memorial Day and National Hamburger Day, celebrated on May 28th, are right around the corner -- and so is summer! Beef. It's What's for Dinner. is here to support America's love for beef burgers and kick off summer right with some tasty recipes and helpful grilling tips.
Last year ground beef sales increased more than 12 percent around Memorial Dayi, and there's no reason to believe 2019 won't follow suit! After all, who doesn't love biting into a juicy, flavorful beef burger to kick off the start to summer? And, Memorial Day is just the beginning. Why not celebrate National Hamburger Day to keep that beefy burger love going right into the next week?
Families looking to take their burger game to the next level and satisfy beef burger cravings this summer can find all the inspiration they need from the Beef. It's What's For Dinner. Tastiest Burgers Collection. Here's a "taste" of some of these delectable recipes:
- Zesty Barbecue Cheeseburger . Classics never disappoint, so families need look no further than this burger for the perfect combo of beef, cheese and bun.
- Thai Burger. Adventure awaits with this burger featuring the bold flavors of ground ginger and hot chili sauce.
- Garlic-Herb Cheeseburger. Grilled peppers, onions and herbed cheese spread make this burger a true crowd pleaser.
Just as important as selecting a scrumptious burger recipe is grilling that big beef patty to perfection! The following tips from the chefs at the National Cattlemen's Beef Association, a contractor to the Beef Checkoff, can help ensure a flawlessly grilled burger every time:
- Work with the Right Ratios. To ensure your burger isn't all bun, form your patty slightly larger than your bun to account for shrinkage.
- Keep it Uniform. Before hitting the grill, put an indentation in the center of your patty so it cooks flat and prevents swelling in the middle.
- Patience Pays Off: Avoid the temptation of flipping burgers too early. Wait until the burger releases from the grill and only flip once.
- Keep it Hot. Always use a thermometer and make sure your burger is cooked to a safe and savory internal temperature of 160○F.
For more beef burger recipes to keep your friends and family happy and satisfied all summer long, visit BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com.
About the Beef Checkoff
The Beef Checkoff Program was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.
About NCBA, a Contractor to the Beef Checkoff
The National Cattlemen's Beef Association (NCBA) is a contractor to the Beef Checkoff Program. The Beef Checkoff Program is administered by the Cattlemen's Beef Board, with oversight provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
i IRI/Freshlook, Total US MULO ending 11/26/18; Categorized by VMMeat System.
