Celebrate With Your Favorite Artwork This Holiday Season

Rehs Contemporary Opens Online Gift Shop

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's that time of the year again… where we all spend way too much time searching for the perfect gifts for our loved ones. It's never easy to pick out presents – What size shirt do they wear? Which color will they like better? Maybe I should just give them a gift card? Gross, no!

This year, Rehs Contemporary has you covered. The New York City based art gallery has launched their gift shop with dozens of affordable items to choose from. And best part of all, it's a great way to share your most cherished belongings – your art collection.

Beth Sistrunk "Going Going Gone" 15oz coffee mug Stuart Dunkel "Nappy" cell phone case

The current selection features artwork by four of their most popular and recognizable artists… Beth Sistrunk, Tony South, Kari Tirrell, and Stuart Dunkel. Each artist has a distinct style and subject matter, but they all have a whimsical flair. Sistrunk's sweet treats are perfect for ice cream and candy lovers, while Dunkel's iconic mouse named Chuckie is sure to bring a smile to everyone's face!

From coffee mugs to iPhone cases to t-shirts, there is certainly enough to stuff your stockings… but more notably, it's an amazing way to connect with friends and family during the holiday season. Plan out the coming year with a new calendar filled with Tony South's primates, or spend a few hours with the kids piecing together a Kari Tirrell puzzle. Everyone's preference in art is incredibly personal, so discovering a shared interest in aesthetic styles is a powerful way to build new bonds with those who are most important to you.

Each week, new items and artworks will be added to the selection so be sure to check back often… and while you're at it, don't forget to treat yourself! You deserve it.

About Rehs Contemporary

Rehs Contemporary is regarded as one of the top galleries in New York City and is a platform for new, emerging and established contemporary artists; many of whom have received extensive academic training. The gallery offers high quality works to art lovers of all kinds, from first-time buyers to major collectors.

