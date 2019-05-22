Celebrate Women’s Golf Day at Topgolf on June 4

Women's Golf Day was established in 2016 to help increase interest and participation in the sport among women. Topgolf's involvement in Women's Golf Day was enjoyed by all participants, including nongolfers and golfers alike, with more than 450 women registering for the complimentary class to learn more about the game and perhaps make some friends along the way.

"We are very excited to be working with Topgolf again for Women's Golf Day," said Women's Golf Day Founder, Elisa Gaudet. "They have been a tremendous partner and are the perfect venue to welcome women who are experienced golfers and those who've never picked up a club. This partnership helps support our mission to grow the opportunities and exposure women have to golf through mindful collaboration with the industry and its leaders."

This energetic, beginner-friendly 60-minute class is built around a variety of drills to improve body motions and make each individual's golf swing intuitive and free-flowing. One hour of instruction will include:

10 Minutes – Warm-up and review the basics (grip, stance, posture, wedges, irons and woods)

40 Minutes – Drill stations (individuals to work as two-person teams)

10 Minutes – Intro to competition (instructors will direct individuals in how to use their newly learned skills to play Topgolf games)

"Topgolf is proud to support Women's Golf Day this year by offering a complimentary instructional class for women of all ages and skill levels," said Topgolf CEO Dolf Berle. "Our brand values and supports an environment that celebrates inclusion, and Women's Golf Day provides us the opportunity to demonstrate our commitment that Topgolf is everyone's game."

With a maximum of 12 women per class, interested individuals should register early for their complimentary session at topgolf.com/womensgolfday. To join the Women's Golf Day conversation, use #WomensGolfDay and #Topgolf on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. For more information regarding Topgolf's golf instruction program, visit topgolf.com/lessons.

About Women's Golf Day

Women's Golf Day (WGD) is a global golf initiative launched in 2016 to introduce women of all ages to the game and encourage existing female golfers to "tee it up" in a fun and highly inclusive environment. The one day, four-hour event, has spanned 46 countries in 711 locations, and introduced thousands of new golfers to the sport while transcending language, culture, religion, and race to celebrate golf, women, and community. WGD created an incredible global community in two years and has the support of almost every major golfing governing body and organization. WGD's primary hashtag #WomensGolfDay received more than 15 million global impressions to nearly 10 million users across Twitter and Instagram.

About Topgolf

Topgolf is a global sports entertainment community creating great times for all. With a worldwide fan base of nearly 100 million, Topgolf prides itself on its special blend of technology, entertainment, food & beverage, and the inherent good that can be accomplished when people from all walks of life come together.

The original brand expression of this togetherness is the Topgolf venue. These multi-level complexes feature high-tech golf balls and gaming, climate-controlled hitting bays, a renowned menu, hand-crafted cocktails, corporate and social event spaces, music and more. The 54 U.S. venues, including four international venues, entertain more than 17 million Guests annually.

Beyond the venues, Topgolf fits seamlessly into the lives of our engaged community with emerging brands such as Topgolf Swing Suite, a luxury simulator experience; Toptracer, real-time golf ball tracking as seen on TV; Toptracer Range, bringing the tracing technology to driving ranges around the world; and WGT, the world's largest digital golf audience. As a growing lifestyle brand, Topgolf has also launched new ways to engage and delight our Guests through original content series, pop up social experiences like Topgolf Crush, and through our Nashville concert hall, The Cowan.

Media Contact:

Caroline Jerome

Communications Coordinator, Topgolf

Ph: 214-501-5028

E-mail: Caroline.Jerome@topgolf.com

SOURCE Topgolf

Related Links

http://www.topgolf.com

