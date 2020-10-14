Celebrate World Pasta Day 2020 With A Week Dedicated To One Of Italy's Staple Dishes

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- October 25th will be the culmination of a week-long celebration of one of Italy's most beloved dishes: pasta. The second edition of the World Pasta Day festivities are set to kick off October 18th, 2020, with Al Dente , an event that calls the best Italian and international chefs to pay homage to the uniqueness of genuine Italian pasta.

In partnership with Gruppo Italiano, the Italian Trade Agency has rounded up fifteen of the most authentic Italian restaurants across the U.S. to offer a dedicated menu revolving around a featured pasta dish that best represents the Italian culinary tradition. Guests will be able to take part in this year's theme which celebrates the Mediterranean Diet and the versatility and creativity that comes with eating Italian.

This event aims to tell the story of pasta and share it through its many forms and recipes. Recognized and appreciated all over the world, pasta is an integral part of the beloved enogastronomic Italian tradition and stands as a symbol of eating well.

Participating restaurants include: Il Gattopardo , The Leopard at des Artistes , Amarone , Ribalta and Norma Gastronomia Siciliana in New York City, Café Canole in New Hartford, NY, Volare Ristorante Italiano in Chicago, Marino Restaurant and Drago Centro in Los Angeles, Porto in Boston, Sfoglina Pasta House in Washington DC, Gran Caffé L'Aquila in Philadelphia, Altomonte's in Doylestown, PA, Via Verdi in Miami and Caffe Milano in Naples, Florida.

To be part of World Pasta Day 2020, make a reservation at any of the participating restaurants from October 18th to October 25th, 2020 and share your experience on social media using the hashtags #WorldPastaDay and #MediterraneanDietOfLife.

For more information, please visit: https://aldente.worldpastaday.org/en/ .

About the Italian Trade Agency:

Since 1926, the Italian Trade Commission, with 78 oﬃces in 66 countries worldwide, has been the Italian government agency entrusted with the mission of promoting trade between Italian companies and foreign markets. The Food and Wine department, based in New York City, works on increasing the awareness of Italian products in the U.S. by being the point of reference for trade and press and promoting the food and wine industry through educational events, informational materials, special events, and promotions. For all the activities in the food department see https://www.italianmade.com/.

About Gruppo Italiano:

Gruppo Italiano, a New York-based national non-for-profit, is dedicated to popularizing authentic Italian cuisine, wines, and Italian products, and enhancing their image in the United States through education, its membership, and promotions. Its mission strives to provide a constant flow of information about Italian cuisine to the members, press, culinary schools, producers, importers, distributors, and general consumers with a serious interest in genuine Italian cuisine. GI further seeks real solutions to restaurant and hospitality issues facing its national and international members.

CONTACT: Angela DiNardo, [email protected]

SOURCE Italian Trade Agency

Related Links

https://www.ice.it/en/

