Celebrate World Photography Day with OPPO's Find X5 Pro: Revolutionising Smartphone Camera Technology

OPPO's cutting-edge Find X5 Series raises the bar on smartphone imaging for photography enthusiasts

Capture memorable moments with the most advanced camera system powered by MariSilicon X as well as iconic Hasselblad Natural Colour Calibration

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The saying goes 'a picture is worth a thousand words' and with OPPO's innovative Find X5 Series, this couldn't be more accurate.

On 19th August, celebrate World Photography Day with the technology brand's cutting-edge flagship Find X5 Pro, offering industry-leading camera technologies and pioneering partnership with camera manufacturer, Hasselblad.

Celebrate World Photography Day with OPPO's Find X5 Pro (PRNewsfoto/OPPO)

Bursting with industry-leading highlights, the Find X5 Pro boasts a futuristic aesthetic that exudes clean, modern sophistication and world-first imaging experiences. These include a dedicated imaging Neural Processing Unit, incomparable dual flagship IMX766 camera system, ultra-fast 5G connectivity and incredible SUPERVOOC Flash Charging technology.

The Find X5 Pro is the result of a decade's worth of research and development in mobile camera systems culminating in the introduction of its first self-designed, dedicated Imaging NPU, MariSilicon X, which overcomes smartphone video capture's greatest challenge – nighttime recording. The result is a four times improvement in perceived night video resolution, less grain and superior colour reproduction, making 4K Ultra Night Video possible for the first time on an Android smartphone, with each frame as clean as a still photo.

OPPO's MariSilicon X is just one key element of the Find X5 Pro's advanced imaging system. The wide and ultra-wide-angle cameras both feature Sony's advanced 50MP IMX766 flagship sensors. The wide-angle camera also features a first-of-its-kind Five-axis OIS system, which when combined with proprietary algorithms, improves with every use to counter handshake, reduce noise and sharpen scenes. The result is ultra clear snapshots and more stable videos than ever.

Working closely with Sony to customise an IMX709 sensor for Find X5 Pro's front camera, OPPO has integrated MariSilicon X to ensure selfies look better than ever, with more texture and more accurate colour reproduction - even in challenging light conditions. And when more friends jump in the frame, the selfie camera automatically switches from an 80- to a 90-degree wide-angle, making sure nobody's left out.

The Find X5 Pro also features Hasselblad Natural Colour Calibration in Pro Mode and a range of creative Master filters, bringing iconic natural colour, professional colour profile and style to mobile photography.

As the leader in smartphone photography, OPPO continues to pioneer unsurpassed technological advancements allowing customers to capture every moment no matter how big or small in the clearest clarity, creating memories that last forever.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand since 2004, dedicated to providing products that seamlessly combines art and innovative technology.

OPPO is on a mission to building a multiple-access smart device ecosystem for the era of intelligent connectivity. The smartphone devices have simply been a gateway for OPPO to deliver a diverse portfolio of smart and frontier technologies in hardware, software and system. In 2019, OPPO launched a $7 Billion US Dollar three-year investment plan in R&D to develop core technologies furthering design through technology.

OPPO is firmly pursuing the creation of the best technology products and technological artistry for global users. Based on the brand elements of leading, young and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting the extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has focused on manufacturing smartphones with camera capabilities that are second to none. OPPO launched the first mobile phone, the Smile Phone, in 2008, which marked the launch of the brand's epic journey in exploring and pioneering extraordinary technology. Over the years, OPPO has built a tradition of being number one, which became a reality through inventing the world's first rotating camera smartphone way back in 2013, launching the world's then thinnest smartphone in 2014, being the first to introduce 5X Zoom 'Periscope' camera technology and developing the first 5G commercial smartphone in Europe.

Today, OPPO was ranked as the number four smartphone brand globally. OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology of global consumers through the ColorOS system Experience, and Internet service like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

OPPO's business covers 40 countries with over six research institutes and five R&D centers across the world, from San Francisco to Shenzhen. OPPO also opened an International Design Centre headquartered in London, driving cutting edge technology that will shape the future not only for smartphones but for intelligent connectivity.

About OPPO MEA

OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015 after setting up its regional office in Egypt. Following the immense success of the brand's sales centre in Cairo in the first year, OPPO accelerated its expansion plan across the MEA region and inaugurated its country operations in UAE in 2019. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 13 markets across the region, including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and the Levant.

To empower its presence in the region in line with its product localisation strategy, OPPO further invested in MENA and set up its very own factory in Algeria in 2017, thus, becoming the first Chinese brand to build a manufacturing premises in North Africa. Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide an optimum customer service.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X Series and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

A forward-thinking international technology company, OPPO strives to be a sustainable company that contributes to a better world and have enacted positive change in every way possible through activating local community initiatives and humanitarian, charity campaigns.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1451542/OPPO_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1880776/Find_X5_Pro.jpg

SOURCE OPPO