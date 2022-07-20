Celebrate Your Helpdesk Superheroes on July 29 for SysAdmin Day

TOPdesk North America is providing sysadmins an opportunity to win a PlayStation®5 Console – Horizon Forbidden West™ Bundle to help make SysAdmin Day special.

ORLANDO, Fla., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From ensuring your company's network is secure to confirming new hires have the equipment (and access) they need to succeed, system administrators work tirelessly to help safeguard an organization's technology needs and ensure it runs smoothly and efficiently. Celebrate these superheroes on July 29, 2022, during this year's SysAdmin Day and nominate them for a chance to win a PlayStation®5 Console – Horizon Forbidden West™ Bundle courtesy of TOPdesk North America, a leading global provider of innovative enterprise service management solutions.

"From resetting passwords to monitoring network performance, system administrators are the unsung heroes of most organizations, and SysAdmin Day is a great opportunity to show them how grateful you are for all they do to help your business run smoothly," said Ruben Franzen, president of TOPdesk US. "At TOPdesk, we know how hard system administrators work, and we are excited to host our second annual IT SysAdmin Hero Giveaway to pay tribute to these critical – but frequently overlooked – team members."

Now through July 29, 2022, TOPdesk invites individuals in the US and Canada to nominate their system administrators by sharing a personal story of appreciation for their hard work via the entry form on the TOPdesk site . For help crafting an entry, check out last year's submissions .

This year, one sysadmin professional will receive a PlayStation®5 Console – Horizon Forbidden West™ Bundle. The winner will be randomly selected (and screened for validity) on Aug. 2, 2022.

In addition to nominating a system administrator for the IT SysAdmin Hero Giveaway, TOPdesk offers the following tips to help make this year's SysAdmin Day extra special:

Write a note to your favorite system administrator, thanking them for help with a particular issue or task. Include a gift card to their favorite coffee shop or lunch spot.

Decorate their desk with streamers, confetti (not in the machine room, though!), and balloons, and encourage your teammates to stop by to show their appreciation throughout the day.

Surprise your system administrator with their favorite treat(s) and a personalized note from your entire team to show how grateful you are for their help and support.

About TOPdesk

Since 1993, TOPdesk has helped organizations improve their service delivery and create an environment where their employees can thrive. It does this with user-friendly, easy-to-integrate products that encourage working together and with a highly engaged team that thrives on learning, sharing knowledge, and forming partnerships.

Today, there are more than 900 employees spread across 16 offices in 11 countries, helping a community of more than 4,500 organizations around the world deliver better services. Customers rate TOPdesk a 4.6 out of 5 on Gartner Peer Insights. TOPdesk also received a consecutive Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice. It also received the "Best Customer Support" and "Best Usability" awards from TrustRadius. For more information, visit https://www.topdesk.com/.

PRESS CONTACT

Scott E. Rupp

941-448-7566

https://millerrupp.com/

SOURCE millerrupp for TOPdesk