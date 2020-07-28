Celebrated Cataract Surgery Specialist Dr. Jeffrey Koziol Announces Development of Non-Injection Vaccine Delivery Method

MADISON, Wis., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Jeffrey Koziol (https://www.koziolthomseye.com/) recently announced he had applied for a patent for a newly developed vaccine delivery method via eye drops. The researcher and retired cataract surgeon created the method as a low-cost alternative to painful injections, and needs no doctor or nurse to safely administer. Dr. Koziol estimates that a single 60-use vial might cost around $25, enabling a cost-effective way to administer daily or weekly vaccine doses as needed. Storing and delivering vaccines via eyedrops also removes the need for dangerous preservatives and other controversial chemicals often found in injected vaccines.

Speaking of the theory behind the eyedrop-delivery of vaccines, Dr. Koziol said:

"Taking a vaccine can be as safe, easy and simple as a few eye drops. Eye immunology and Langerhans cells in particular are fascinating topics that need further exploration. The surface of the eye is often our first contact with disease-causing bacteria and viruses; it's also our first line of defense. The surface of our eyes and the conjunctiva are constantly bombarded with bacteria and viruses – through airborne transmission, or rubbing the eye with our hands. Our eyes have learned how to defend against these invaders. The eye and its lining cells functions as an antigen sensitizing area, and are thus the reason why eyedrop vaccinations make so much sense. Langerhans cells are guardians of the immune system and bind viruses to their surface, while also giving anti-pathogenic information to T-cells to prime them for an immune response. This is exactly how the body achieves immunity to herpes virus and adenovirus, among others."

Dr. Koziol recently gave a noted presentation on the Automated Goldmann Tonometer at an ASCRS-sponsored conference. And he is now currently in talks with various vaccine makers to begin clinical studies of the eyedrop-delivery method.

Dr. Koziol is a board-certified eye surgeon, teacher, inventor and research scientist. He holds eight patents on devices and lenses used in eye surgery, including an intraocular lens implant used in cataract surgery and an Excimer laser patent used in LASIK surgery. A widely published researcher, Dr. Koziol has performed thousands of eye surgeries during his career. Although retired, he continues to make important contributions to medical research and literature, while also working to bring new technology and treatments to patients. Learn more about the practice he co-founded at: www.KoziolThomsEye.com.

