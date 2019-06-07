Celebrated Dominican American Graphic Artist Honors His Immigrant Parents Through His Work & Career on Brad Show Live

The acclaimed artist works out of his flagship studio, titled the Peralta Project, which is located in uptown Manhattan. His studio doubles as a store, and invites customers to purchase custom-styled clothing in addition to an array of pins, prints, hats and home goods.

His skills as a graphic designer were truly harnessed after college, he explained on Brad Show Live. Drawing inspiration from hip-hop and his Dominican culture, Tony united his two worlds to create his own, stand-out brand consisting of bold, vibrant designs.

Born to Dominican parents, Peralta's mom and dad came to America to free themselves of a life of poverty.

"When you grow up in an immigrant culture, they [immigrants] teach you not to take risks. It's like you have to get a job. But, they [my parents] both came here without speaking the language, not knowing anybody. I feel like now, by being an entrepreneur, I am honoring them by taking the risk of opening up a shop and doing the stuff that I do."

Peralta's success in the art world has only continued to grow. Recently, he was recognized at the New York City Dominican Parade, had designed sports jerseys for Nike's Soccer City Clash, and his work was featured in 'I Am Other," a multimedia creative collective launched by Pharrell Williams. His exhibit, "Reconnected," which was an ode to the Dominican Republic, was also featured in the New York Times.

