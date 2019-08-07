Celebrated Manhattan Restaurateurs Gabe and Katherine Thompson Set to Open Family-Friendly Italian Restaurant in Falls Church

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Italian, the eponymous restaurant from husband and wife team Gabe and Katherine Thompson, will open to the public on Wednesday, August 14. The family-friendly establishment will serve dinner six nights a week at 124 N. Washington St. in Falls Church.

"I grew up just a few miles away in Arlington, so when we had the chance to move from Manhattan back to this area with our kids, it was a true homecoming," Katherine said. "Thompson Italian is a family affair. But we're not afraid to be a bit bold and inventive, too."

The Thompson's commissioned custom neon signage to outfit their space in Falls Church.

Katherine and Gabe honed their culinary skills at some of New York City's top-rated restaurants, including Michelin three-starred Le Bernardin and Per Se, before venturing out as chef-owners of dell'Anima, L'Artusi, Anfora, and L'Apicio, four popular Italian eateries in Manhattan. In Falls Church, they are excited to serve elevated Italian food in a setting fit for all ages.

"When we discussed opening a restaurant, we wanted a place where people could eat together with the whole family," Gabe said. "We even had our son and daughter poll their classmates to help us create truly kid-approved menu items."

While the kid's menu will feature favorites like chicken tenders and French fries, the highlight is a Make Your Own Pasta option that offers Gabe's signature handmade noodles paired with kid-friendly classic sauces.

On the main menu, Gabe's from-scratch pasta dishes will be available in both full and half-sized portions. The menu will also feature beef and lamb from local farms and peak-season produce. Highlights include:

Ricotta Gnocchi with Lamb Ragu – with braised local lamb, garlic, rosemary, and pecorino

– with braised local lamb, garlic, rosemary, and pecorino Roasted Garlic Bread – with house-made focaccia and marinara dipping sauce

– with house-made focaccia and marinara dipping sauce Summer Berry Pavlova – with local blueberries, blackberries, and raspberry cream

– with local blueberries, blackberries, and raspberry cream Mascarpone Cheesecake – with local peaches and amaretti

The wine list is the focus of the restaurant's beverage menu and spotlights predominantly Italian producers with approachable prices. The 16 wines by the glass range from $9 to $14 each, and many bottle selections will be available for less than $40. The bar will also offer a selection of classic and signature cocktails, prosecco on tap and four local draft beers.

The beverage program was spearheaded by Thompson Italian's new General Manager, Kristen "KC" Hamilton, formerly of the Michelin-starred Rose's Luxury and Little Pearl. Hamilton lives in the neighborhood and stopped by the restaurant during an open house to see if the new owners needed project-based assistance to get their new establishment up and running.

"When I first met Katherine and Gabe, I wasn't seeking a full-time position, but I was completely bowled over by their vision for the restaurant and their genuine warmth and enthusiasm," Hamilton said. "I wanted to be a part of this opportunity to build something in the community where I live and help create the kind of place where I would want to be a regular."

Thompson Italian will be open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. six nights and week and closed on Tuesdays. The Thompsons expect to roll out lunch and brunch service before year's end.

About Thompson Italian: With a romance that blossomed in the kitchens of New York's most celebrated restaurants, Gabe and Katherine Thompson share a love of food and family. The Thompsons – who wrote the bestseller Downtown Italian – are excited to serve casual Italian food that stirs the imagination in a family-friendly setting that they're deeply connected to.

