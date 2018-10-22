Celebrated Motion Graphics Artist 'Beeple' Relies on MAXON Cinema 4D Software to Deliver Futuristic Design Appeal to the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2019 Ready-to-Wear Collection

FRIEDRICHSDORF, Germany, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MAXON, the leading developer of professional 3D modeling, animation, painting and rendering solutions, is excited to announce the "Everydays" designs of celebrated motion graphics artist Mike Winkelmann, known in the creative community as Beeple, are included in the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2019 apparel collections. Designed by Nicolas Ghesquière, creative director of the house of Louis Vuitton, the collection debuted during Paris Fashion Week October 2, at The Louvre Museum in Paris.

Collection featuring Beeple's abstract space-age landscapes -- created using MAXON Cinema 4D software -- debuted during Paris Fashion Week at The Louvre. (Pic shows Beeple's original designs that were featured on his "Everydays' social media pages and how they were incorporated into the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2019 apparel collection.

Beeple has earned a global reputation the past eleven-plus years for the sheer magnitude, prowess and conceptual boundary-pushing body of his work he calls "Everydays" – a new motion graphics design piece he crafts everyday from start to finish using Cinema 4D as his central 3D design software. In unique fashion, he shares the designs freely with the online art community and makes his Cinema 4D files available as resources for people to learn from and to adapt for their personal use. In addition to "Everydays," Beeple's short films have screened at Miami Art Basel, onedotzero, Prix Ars Electronica, the Sydney Biennale, Ann Arbor Film Festival, and many others. After he began releasing a set of widely used Creative Commons VJ loops he has worked on concert visuals for Justin Bieber, One Direction, Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, Eminem, Zedd, deadmau5, and many others.

Florent Buonomano, Louis Vuitton artistic director, initially approached Beeple after noticing his work on Instagram. He brought several of his designs to the attention of Ghesquière as they were looking to underscore futuristic abstract landscapes into the line and thought they would be a great fit for the direction they wanted to take. Nine of the "Everydays" pieces were selected and adapted on 13 of the 45 pieces being shown in the collection, mainly on shirts, jackets, and dresses.

"The designs are not a bleak, dystopian vision of the future that you often see in a lot of science fiction but are more mundane and assume things will largely be how they are now -- where technology has many benefits, but also some unintended drawbacks. I am more interested in this vision of the future because it feels more realistic to me," says Beeple.

All of Beeple's pieces in the collection relied on renderings created using Cinema 4D with some minimal post work in Adobe Photoshop and the OTOY OctaneRender. "When working on an 'Everydays' I usually go through many iterations," Beeple explains. "Cinema 4D's flexibility and MoGraph toolset combined with its compatibility with many other programs and plug-ins make it invaluable in all phases of content creation for helping me quickly realize ideas and experiment with different lights, composition, etc., that can live in a lot of different mediums, including now high fashion."

The nearly two-month design process began in July. "The final designs for the collection were delivered in September and included some minor modifications, mainly adding in elements such as the Louis Vuitton logo," Beeple added. "Following, I provided super high res versions of each piece, and the Louis Vuitton team took care of everything else. I didn't see the clothes ahead of time and needless to say, when I attended the runway show at The Louvre, I was absolutely amazed and delighted to see the final result."

"We're continually impressed at Mike's prolific designs and commitment to not only pushing his unbridled imagination in new directions but so freely sharing his insights with the worldwide creative community," said Paul Babb, head of worldwide marketing at MAXON. "The Louis Vuitton brand is synonymous with the highest standards of beauty and quality, and we are delighted our software is credited with helping him realize his creative vision."

