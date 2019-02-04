Celebrating 100 Years of Waldorf Education

LONGMONT, Colo., Feb. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 19, 2019, Waldorf education will proudly mark its 100 year anniversary! The first Waldorf school was founded in Stuttgart, Germany in 1919. Today there are over 1,100 Waldorf schools and almost 2,000 Waldorf kindergartens in greater than 80 countries.

Seeding the Future - a "Learn to Change the World" Trailer The world's bee and pollinator population has declined at an alarming rate in recent years thereby threatening the world's food supply. WE BELIEVE THERE'S A BETTER FUTURE FOR THE HONEYBEE AND WALDORF COMMUNITIES WORLDWIDE ARE TAKING ACTION.

In celebration of Waldorf education's centennial, schools worldwide are engaging in social and environmental impact projects throughout 2019 and 2020. The higher aim is to regionally and internationally create a vital interconnectedness essential in today's world. The community-building activities -- large and small, complex and simple, instructive and entertaining -- will be as diverse as the world in which we live.

Waldorf schools in Canada, Mexico, and the United States are partnering with local community members in projects such the GreenBee Wildlife Web initiative, and Hand in Hand: Community Engagement Projects. All projects aim to stimulate dialogue around human values in education and support initiatives that revitalize society and our relationship with the earth.

The Association of Waldorf Schools of North America has partnered with the Waldorf Early Childhood Association and the Alliance for Public Waldorf Education in the production of Seeding the Future. Seeding the Future is a video brief that provides a glimpse into the principles of Waldorf education, an education that fosters concern for others, connection to the world, and the capacity to be in service to society. Seeding the Future is a trailer to the international film, "Learn to Change the World" https://www.waldorf-100.org/en #Waldorf100 #WaldorfEducation

Learn more at WaldorfEducation.org, or contact Beverly Amico at bamico@awsna.org

Related Images

rudolf-steiner-school-of-new-york.jpg

Rudolf Steiner School of New York, Waldorf100 Initiative

The world's bee and pollinator population has declined at an alarming rate in recent years thereby threatening the world's food supply. WE BELIEVE THERE'S A BETTER FUTURE FOR THE HONEYBEE AND WALDORF COMMUNITIES WORLDWIDE ARE TAKING ACTION.

waldorf100-worldwide-postcard.jpg

Waldorf100 Worldwide Postcard Exchange

Related Links

GreenBee Wildlife Web

Waldorf100 - Educating for Century, Learning for Life

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cycBLJPVACw

SOURCE Association of Waldorf Schools of North America