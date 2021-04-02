Celebrating 16 Sweet Years of Mending Kids

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate 16 years of providing critical surgical care to children in the US and abroad, Mending Kids is hosting its Sweet 16 Imagine Gala on Saturday, April 17 from 5-6 p.m. PST. The virtual fundraising event will be streaming live and free to anyone who registers at events.mendingkids.org/gala . In addition to the gala, an online auction will open on April 12 and close on April 19.

Participants are invited to a virtual experience of lively auctions and entertainment. The hour-long event will feature a variety of guests, with appearances from Dr. Oz, Gene Simmons and country music singer Chase Bryant. Attendees will receive a special gift box filled with everything needed for a sweet celebration, all in support of providing critical surgical care for sick children in the US and around the world.

Recognized for their outstanding achievements, the 2021 honorees and recipients of the Mend, Love and Hope awards are Armenian-American plastic surgeon, Mending Kids board member, and surgical mission lead, Dr. Andre Panossian, and multi talented writer, musician and influencer, Nick Simmons; and Mending Kids cardiac patient, Danna Ramon.

Since 2005, Mending Kids has deployed hundreds of volunteer surgical teams on missions around the world helping children in poverty-stricken and underserved communities, as well as mentoring and empowering local medical professionals, elevating their standards of care and leading them on a path to self-sustainment.

"We can't save the world but we can save a life and the universe comes with it."-Isabelle Fox, Executive Director, Mending Kids

Contributions will help the nonprofit in continuing to provide funding for its core life-saving programs: Hometown Mission, Mend US, Overseas Surgical Mission, and Individual Surgical Care, a program where volunteer surgical teams correct acute conditions such as, congenital heart, colorectal malformations, plastic and burns, orthopedic abnormalities, and severe scoliosis.

For details about the event, register for a spot, or contribute, please visit events.mendingkids.org/gala

###

To schedule an interview with Dorothy Lucey, Mending Kids board member, or Isabelle Fox, Executive Director of Mending Kids, please contact Adrienne Johnson.

About Mending Kids

Mending Kids is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization that provides free life-saving critical surgical care to children in the United States and around the world from over 66 countries by deploying volunteer medical teams and educating communities to become medically self-sustaining. Since 2005, Mending Kids has mended nearly 4,500 children. Our surgical teams donate their time and services to train and perform procedures that range from interventional cardiology, open-heart, neuro, otolaryngology, plastic, orthopedic or general surgeries.

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12864434

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Mending Kids

Related Links

https://www.mendingkids.org/

