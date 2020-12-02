Celebrating Four Years and $27 Million Saved by more than 4,000 People Experiencing Disabilities

Oregon ABLE dramatically improves the quality of life for those who experience a disability. Tweet this

The anniversary of Oregon's ABLE programs coincides with the six-year anniversary of the federal Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) Act, signed into law in 2014, that allowed states to create savings plans for people with disabilities.

Before Congress paved the way for the creation of ABLE plans, people living with disabilities were functionally forced to live in poverty if they wanted to remain eligible for vital benefits, like Medicaid and Supplemental Security Income, which required the individual to have less than $2,000 in their name. With ABLE, Oregonians with disabilities now have a safe way to save money without jeopardizing their benefits.

"It is exciting to see families and children that experience a disability have a way to save for anything that increases their independence and fulfills their dreams for a meaningful life," said Dianna Hansen, Executive Director for Central Oregon Disability Support Network. "Oregon ABLE Savings Plan provides a means to save money without losing other essential benefits, dramatically improving the quality of life for those who experience a disability."

Oregon ABLE is a state-sponsored savings program that allows people with disabilities and their families to save money for day-to-day expenses and future needs without disqualifying them from critical state and federal benefits www.oregonABLEsavings.com.

