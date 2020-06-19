Celebrating Juneteenth-⁠Black Lives Matter! Playlist from BlueBeat.com

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To strengthen a more inclusive union of a nation that could not have been built without black lives, BlueBeat.com has created Black Lives Matter!

Black Lives Matter! Includes 75 artists and 96 songs from Beyoncé, Public Enemy, Bob Marley, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder and many more.

(PRNewsfoto/BlueBeat Music)
To listen to Black Lives Matter!, click the link:

https://www.bluebeat.com/playlist/info/80813/Black-Lives-Matter

or click www.BlueBeat.com

BlueBeat.com has been broadcasting music since 2004.

