Celebrating Multi-Decade Board-Certified Personal Injury Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization

HOUSTON, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Specializing in personal injury accident and maritime injury accident cases for individuals and their families, Schechter, McElwee, Shaffer & Harris, L.L.P. is excited to announce that two of the law firm's managing partners—Jonathan S. Harris and Matthew D. Shaffer—are celebrating 18 and 22 years, respectively, of being board certified in personal injury trial law.

To be board certified, a Texas personal injury lawyer must pass a six-hour exam and have tried a minimum of 10 personal injury cases serving as lead counsel. In Texas, there are only about 3% of trial lawyers that have been certified in various specific practice areas.

About Jonathan S. Harris

Jonathan S. Harris has been providing representation for over 24 years with over 20 years exclusively in personal injury plaintiff cases. Mr. Harris has an emphasis on auto accident injury and semi-truck accident injury cases. Initially, Mr. Harris worked for the insurance companies, representing their interests.

However, for the last 20 years, Mr. Harris has exclusively represented injured persons in personal injury cases. His experience working with insurance companies is invaluable for the clients he serves.

Within his first five years of practicing personal injury law, Mr. Harris achieved his board certification in personal injury trial law, an honor achieved by less than 2% of lawyers in Texas. In addition, Mr. Harris was inducted into ABOTA (American Board of Trial Advocates) in June 2016.

This is a prestigious honor, as ABOTA is an invitation-only organization that consists of members from across the country including more than 7,600 lawyers—equally balanced between plaintiff and defense lawyers, as well as judges that are spread among the 96 Chapters of ABOTA in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Matthew D. Shaffer became a managing partner in 1992. Since that time Mr. Shaffer has represented thousands of clients across the United States. More recently, he successfully settled a maritime lawsuit for the largest single-victim Jones Act case on record.

Mr. Shaffer obtained his board certification in 1998 and joined the small percentage of personal injury trial lawyers in Texas to achieve this accomplishment. Mr. Shaffer has also previously served as chairman of The Texas State Bar's Grievance Committee for District 4C.

Additionally, since 2006, Mr. Shaffer has been named a Texas Super Lawyer by Texas Monthly Magazine, an honor bestowed on only 5% of Texas lawyers. He has also been recognized by H Texas Magazine as one of Houston's Top Lawyers for the People numerous times.

For further information about Schechter, McElwee, Shaffer & Harris, L.L.P, Jonathan S. Harris, Matthew D. Shaffer, or how the personal injury and maritime injury law firm can help individuals who have sustained personal injuries, please feel free to visit their official website at https://www.smslegal.com/ or call 713-364-0723 for a free consultation today!

About Schechter, McElwee, Shaffer & Harris, L.L.P.

Schechter, McElwee, Shaffer & Harris, L.L.P. was founded in 1964 as the continuation of a firm that has focused on representing injured individual and personal injury law. The personal injury law firm has over 100 years of combined trial experience and achieved more than $720 million for injury victims and their families.

In addition, the personal injury law firm has helped thousands of clients from all across the United States and has represented clients in numerous major disasters, like the Deepwater Horizon explosion.

Name: Jonathan Harris

Email: [email protected]

Phone (Optional): 713.524.3500

SOURCE Schechter, McElwee, Shaffer & Harris, L.L.P.

Related Links

https://www.smslegal.com

