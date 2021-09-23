Celebrating National Clean Energy Week, Tri Global Energy Affirms Clean Energy Is the Future

"Wind power, solar and energy storage are here to stay, and they will be important parts of meeting the energy needs of Texas, America and the world going forward," said John B. Billingsley, Chairman and CEO of Tri Global Energy. "Clean energy had a record number of installs in the U.S. during the first half of 2021, and that's no anomaly. It's an established trend that is going to continue as the nation looks for more affordable and environmentally friendly ways to power our way of life."

During the second quarter of 2021, the American Clean Power Association reports Tri Global Energy maintained a dominating lead as the largest developer of wind energy in Texas, with 26.4% of the market. TGE is the only company commanding more than a 20% share of Texas wind energy under construction and in advanced development. In the total U.S. market, Tri Global Energy ranks ninth among developers of wind energy.

Also, during the second quarter of 2021, Tri Global announced it has closed financing on nearly one gigawatt (GW) of four onshore renewable energy projects in Blackford and White counties, Indiana. The projects represent both wind and solar assets, including the 200 MW Blackford Wind, 150 MW Blackford Solar, 180 MW Hoosier Line Wind and 400 MW Honey Creek Solar plus energy storage.

About Tri Global Energy

We are developers of sustainable energy. Tri Global Energy's mission is to improve communities through local economic development generated by originating and commercializing renewable energy and storage projects. The company currently originates and develops utility-scale wind, solar and energy storage projects in Texas, Nebraska, Illinois, Indiana, Pennsylvania and Virginia. Tri Global Energy's headquarters is in Dallas with regional development offices in Lubbock, Texas; El Paso and Forreston, Illinois; and Reynolds and Hartford City, Indiana. For more information, visit www.triglobalenergy.com.

