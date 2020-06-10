Celebrating New York City Health Heroes: The Care Stars

NEW YORK, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 16, Anchor Group NA Corp launches its 2020 Talent Development Series with a three-hour training session for home care managers and executives in the long-term health care sector in New York. The strategic consulting firm will also officially announce the CareStar Awards, which recognize and celebrate the home care workers who stand on the front line daily, supporting over 500,000 disabled and senior NY residents and their families. A portion of the series' proceeds will fuel the March 2021 awards.

The Talent Development Series is a business development experience packed with training, conversations, and business assessments to identify gaps in talent management in long-term care agencies and offer practical solutions to managers. The Anchor Group, through the HealthXchange division, provides a forum for industry leaders and regulators to investigate, develop, and engage new techniques to enhance the quality of their workforce. Kevin Howell, CEO of the Anchor Group NA Corp, explained, "Great workers deliver quality care and services to clients. The industry will thrive when it truly sees and treats the home care workers as key partners, not only in the delivery of care but also in the building of the industry."

The three-hour session, moderated by Anchor Group CEO Kevin Howell, includes sessions on Home Care Workforce and Regulation, a Value-Based Approach to Talent Development, and Technology and the Optimization of the Workforce. Panel speakers include Sherly Demosthenes—CEO, CABS Home Care; Kevin Kerwin—VP Public Policy, NYSHCP; Catharine Kelley—Talent Acquisition Specialist; Emina Poricanin—Founder, Poricanin Law; Tsvi Vilinsky—VP, Bolt Healthcare; Steve Pellito—SVP, Sandata Technologies; Isaac Greszes—SVP, Medflyt; Sasha Guillaume—CEO, Mrs. G's Services, LLC; Brandon Mueller—Risk Advisor, Metropolitan Risk Advisory; and Desmond Martinez—Director of Business Development, HHA Exchange. The sponsors for the 2020 Talent Series include CABS Home Care—a Brooklyn-based home care agency with over 40 years of experience and MediVisum—a telehealth corporation.

Follow the activities at #HealthXchange2020 and #CareStarAwards on all social media platforms at @anchorgroupcorp or visit their website www.anchorhealthexchange.com.

The Anchor HealthXchange is a division of the Anchor Group NA Corp and provides productivity tools, strategic guidance and mapping, and implementation to companies in the long-term care industry.

