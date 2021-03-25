Celebrating One Year of Amplifying Women's Voices from Around the Globe

Celebrating its one year birthday today, everyone registered and attending the free Zoom cake decorating program by British Girl Bakes, will receive a bright pink Girls Nite Live wireless microphone. Registration can be found at www.GirlsNiteLive.com .

In one year, the channel has broadcast over 450 free programs, lead by over 350 women speakers from around the world, reaching an audience of over 700,000 people. Speakers have all expanded their audiences, while many work with the GNL team to pivot their businesses to an online model.

Women tune into GNL to learn new skills, try new recipes, connect with field experts and participate in live women-owned business shopping segments, in a positive and inclusive community.

Next month the GNL team will launch She Knew She Could University teaching young people how to develop and then lead a GNL program, empowering the next generation of female voices.

As the need for connections and community continue to grow, so does GNLs unique ability to build a positive and supportive community in a safe space around common experiences.

About PIF Group: The PIF (Pay it Forward) Group is built on a model of support and giving back. Whether through online platforms, social media communities, or in person events, PIF Group strives to create and support a positive sense of community. Founded by Shelly Fisher, whose initiatives include Girls Nite Live (www.GirlsNiteLive.com), the Herb it Forward Foundation, (www.Herbie.com). She Knew She Could (SheKnewSheCould.com), and www.Positivities.com. Shelly also co-authored with Jen Jones the award winning book Breaking Sad:What to Say After Loss, What Not to Say, and When to Just Show Up.

